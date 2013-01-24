Search terms
Wouldn't it be great to surprise your father on Father's Day with an XXL hamburger? This real 'man' burger is made in the Airfryer, without adding oil or butter.
This delicious combination of ice cream, blueberries, blackberries and black grapes is a healthy thirst-quenching drink. It will keep in a sealed bottle for approximately 2 days in the refrigerator.
This soup is a complete meal in a bowl.
I receive many questions about baking fries or potato slices in the Airfryer. What you need to remember when making either, is to cut the potatoes and cover them in cold water for half an hour beforehand. This will get the starch out of the potato, which would otherwise burn. Use as neutral an oil as possible to fry them off. You can give the fries a different flavor by choosing another oil, for example garlic oil. A personal favorite is a combination of pepper, garlic and herb-infused oil.
Such a refreshing drink on a hot summer day. This non-alcoholic cocktail is also a wonderful treat for kids.