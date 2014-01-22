Terms of use

By submitting any User Content to the Web Site, you agree that the material will be proper, constructive and relevant and will not contain any item that may be unlawful or otherwise unfit for publication, including but not limited to items that (1) may be defamatory or injurious to another person or entity, (2) may cause harm to any person or property or otherwise defame or harass any person or organization, (3) may violate any legal rights of any person (including right to privacy or publicity), (4) are pornographic, obscene, profane, vulgar, indecent, or threatening, (5) are culturally, ethnically, or otherwise objectionable, or (6) suggest or encourage any illegal activity.

You will use reasonable efforts to scan and remove any viruses or other contaminating or destructive features before submitting any material. You also shall not transmit chain letters, pyramid schemes, surveys and solicitations through the Web Site. You shall also not forge headers or manipulate identifies or other data in order to disguise the origin of any Content and/or User Content transmitted through our Web Site or to manipulate your presence on the Web Site. You shall not interfere with or disrupt our sites, servers or networks or take any action that imposes an unreasonably or disproportionately large load on our infrastructure.

You affirm, represent and warrant that the User Content submitted to the Web Site does not infringe any proprietary right of another, such as but not limited to copyright, trademark or patent, or any confidentiality obligation.

You acknowledge and agree that any of your ideas, submissions or discussions or any other User Content provided by you within the Web Site that is not the subject of intellectual property right protection may be used by any other contributor without compensation or attribution.

You hereby grant to Philips, its subsidiaries, affiliates, brand licensees and other partners a worldwide, irrevocable, royalty free, non-exclusive, sublicenseable and transferable license to use, reproduce, prepare derivative works of, distribute, publicly perform, publicly display, transmit and publish User Content provided by you, on this Web Site or any other Philips web site or in other Philips marketing or public relations materials in any and all media.

You shall be solely responsible for your own User Content and the consequences of posting submitting and/or publishing it. Philips may, but is not obligated to, review and monitor, before and/or after submitting User Content. However, you acknowledge that it is impossible for us to monitor or review all User Content. Without limitation, Philips, its subsidiaries, affiliates, partners, licensors, brand licensees and suppliers will not and cannot be held responsible for the accuracy, completeness, quality or validity of User Content posted by third parties on the Web Site.

Philips does not endorse any User Content or any opinion, recommendation, or advice expressed therein, and Philips expressly disclaims any and all liability in connection with User Content.

Philips has the sole right and ability to edit and/or remove messages or any other User Content which are objectionable, improper or otherwise in breach of these Terms of Use for any reason at any time without notice or consent and at its sole discretion. Any user who believes that submitted User Content is objectionable or improper is encouraged to contact Philips immediately by e-mail www.philips.com.my/siteowner/index.page. Upon receipt of such notification, we will make reasonable efforts to take such action as we deem necessary within a reasonable period of time. Since this is a manual process, you are advised that we may not be able to remove or edit particular User Content immediately.