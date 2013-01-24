Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Helping you stay in control of your asthma with InnoSpire Go

How to Buy

Helping you stay in control of your asthma with

InnoSpire Go

How to buy

    Managing asthma to give you
    freedom to enjoy life

    managing asthma to give you more time for life
    Living with asthma means juggling all the factors that can make you or your child feel better or worse, or trigger an attack. Weather, exercise and even food can all impact asthma conditions. However, taking your asthma medication correctly, and following your treatment plan, can help you better manage day-to-day triggers and keep your asthma in control. Our asthma management solutions put the control of your or your child’s asthma in your hands, so you can focus on what matters most.
    See all asthma management products

    Managing asthma to give you
    freedom to enjoy life

    Living with asthma means juggling all the factors that can make you or your child feel better or worse, or trigger an attack. Weather, exercise and even food can all impact asthma conditions. However, taking your asthma medication correctly, and following your treatment plan, can help you better manage day-to-day triggers and keep your asthma in control. Our asthma management solutions put the control of your or your child’s asthma in your hands, so you can focus on what matters most.
    See all asthma management products
    managing asthma to give you more time for life

    Asthma management products can help:

    Checkmark
    Reduce chronic asthma symptoms
    Checkmark
    Stay on track with your long-term treatment plan
    Checkmark
    Respond to triggers around you

    InnoSpire Go

    Portable mesh nebulizer

    Be the first to review this item

    green checkmark
    Delivers medication in as little as 4 minutes2.
    green checkmark
    Sleek, streamlined design and easy operation
    green checkmark
    Virtually silent delivery of medication, at home or on the go
    green checkmark
    Simple two-part construction for easy cleaning
    green checkmark
    Built-in rechargeable battery delivers up to 30 treatments (120 minutes of use) per charge
    How to Buy
    innospire go
    Fast, effective and easy to use, the Philips InnoSpire Go portable mesh nebulizer is designed to shorten asthma treatment time by 25%1, so your medication can be delivered in as little as four minutes2. Virtually silent, InnoSpire Go is small, portable, discreet and can be used anywhere.
    How to use InnoSpire Go
    See InnoSpire Go and learn how it works
    Watch 360 video
    if design award logo

    Other products for asthma treatment

    Are you in control of your asthma?

    If you think your or your child’s asthma is in control, you are in good company. Most people living with asthma believe they have their asthma under control, but studies have found that fewer than half of them actually do3.

     

    Read more on effective asthma management and the tools you can use to improve the quality of life for you or your child.

    67 percent graph
    67% of uncontrolled asthma patients in the US mistakenly believe their asthma is “under control” 3.
    66 percent graph
    66% of individuals were identified with low adherence to prescribed medication4.
    1 in 3 adults graph
    Nearly 1 in 3 adults miss at least 1 day of work each year because of their asthma6.
    90 percent graph
    90% of patients have incorrect MDI technique5.
    1 in 2 graph
    Nearly 1 in 2 children miss at least 1 day of school each year because of their asthma6.

    Take control!

    See how our asthma management solutions can help manage your asthma.
    What is a nebulizer?
    What is an inhaler spacer or holding chamber?
    What is a peak flow meter?
    Take the quick asthma test

    Are you caring for a child with asthma?

    Making sure your child is staying on track with his or her asthma treatment can be scary and stressful.  Using  medication delivery devices like an inhaler spacer or nebulizer can help your child get their medication to their lungs where it works and give you more peace of mind.
     

    Our kid-friendly breathing treatment devices and child-sized masks are designed to make managing your child’s asthma easier for them and you.

    Asthma resources for children
    See all child asthma products
    child with innospire go nebulizer
    child with sami the seal
    child with child with willis the whale

    Breathing treatment wherever you are

    Managing asthma can take commitment but it doesn’t need to tie you down or disrupt the daily routines of your life. Our range of breathing treatments or nebulizers gives you the flexibility to treat and manage your asthma at home, at school or on the go. Choose the device that matches your lifestyle and your routine.
    OptiChamberDiamond
    Breathing treatment at home
    portable breathing treatment
    Portable breathing treatment

    Get the facts

    Read more about common myths about asthma

    Learn more
    Ask your healthcare progessional or pharmacist about asthma management

    Ask your healthcare professional or pharmacist about asthma management


    Your healthcare professional or pharmacist can be a valuable resource for understanding the use and benefit of including asthma management devices as part of a treatment plan. Our handy guide outlines the kinds of devices available, so you can guide the discussion and learn more. Some devices are available only with a doctor’s prescription.
    Asthma management product guide

    Breathe easier at home

    Helping you manage the indoor air quality you and your family are exposed to, keeping your home clean and healthy.

    Learn more about Philips Air purifiers
    Buy Philips Air purifiers & humidifiers

    Frequently asked questions

    what more info

    Sign up to for more information from Philips

    Join mailing list
    Are you a healthcare professional

    Are you a healthcare professional?

    Go to professional site
    DISCLAIMER:
    Information on this website is informational only and should not replace the advice of a physician.

    FOOTNOTES:

    [1] Versus predecessor Aeroneb Go

    [2] Using 2.5ml salbutamol

    [3] gsk.com. Media/620439/the state-of-uncontrolled-asthma-in-america-infographic.pdf. Accessed October 2017.

    [4] Bidwal M, Lor K, Yu J, IpE. Evaluation of asthma medication adherence rates and strategies to improve adherence in the underserved population at a federally qualified health center. Res Social Adm Pharm. 2017, 13(4): 759-766.

    [5] Bonds R.S. Misuse of medical devices among patients in a tertiary care Allergy/Immunology practice. Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, 2017, 133(3) supplement: AB156.

    [6] CDC National Asthma Control Program. Asthma’s Impact on the Nation. Accessed December 2016.