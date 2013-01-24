The series 1000 is designed specifically for the body, unlike other manual or electric tools made for the face. It comes with an unique skin protection system and compact design, ideal for use on smaller, sensitive areas on the go.
Comfortable trim
Unique skin protection system
The unique skin protection system guards even your most sensitive body areas, allowing you to comfortably trim hair as close as 0.5mm without direct contact between the sharp edge of the blades and your skin.
Showerproof
Slim handle with non-slip grip
The rubber grip is designed to ensure optimal handling even when wet, for better control during use, in or out of the shower.
Cut every hair
Bi-directional 3mm trimming comb
Uniquely designed with a bidirectional trimmer and 3mm comb, this tool makes it possible to catch and cut hairs even when they grow in different directions. For thicker hair, pre-trimming with the comb is recommended.