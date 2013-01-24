Home
Body groomer for body hair

BG1024/16

checkmark
Unique skin protection system
checkmark
Slim handle with non-slip grip
checkmark
Bi-directional 3mm trimming comb
The series 1000 is designed specifically for the body, unlike other manual or electric tools made for the face. It comes with an unique skin protection system and compact design, ideal for use on smaller, sensitive areas on the go.
Suggested retail price: MYR117.00
The series 1000 is designed specifically for the body, unlike other manual or electric tools made for the face. It comes with an unique skin protection system and compact design, ideal for use on smaller, sensitive areas on the go.

Comfortable trim


Unique skin protection system

The unique skin protection system guards even your most sensitive body areas, allowing you to comfortably trim hair as close as 0.5mm without direct contact between the sharp edge of the blades and your skin.
unique skin protection
showerproof

Showerproof


Slim handle with non-slip grip

The rubber grip is designed to ensure optimal handling even when wet, for better control during use, in or out of the shower.

Cut every hair


Bi-directional 3mm trimming comb

Uniquely designed with a bidirectional trimmer and 3mm comb, this tool makes it possible to catch and cut hairs even when they grow in different directions. For thicker hair, pre-trimming with the comb is recommended.
bi-directional trimming

What's in the box?

    Included accessories:
       
      3mm trimming combs
