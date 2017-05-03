Contact Philips Consumer Care, if you need help on your Personal Care and Mother and Child Care products. Please make sure to have the below documents before contacting Philips Consumer Care.
1. Proof of purchase (Receipt/Tax Invoice)
2. Philips product (Including accessories)
3. Serial number of the product
Environmental sustainability
Join us in our effort to reduce plastic bag consumption by bringing your own bag. In case you forget, we can provide a bag for 1SGD. 100% of our bag sales is used to clean up plastic from our Singapore oceans and beaches.
If your product isn't working as expected, you can use our online troubleshooting steps to resolve the issue. If a repair is needed, we will help you to request it online. Step 1: Troubleshoot the issue. You can use our online support information to diagnose the problem with your product. You can often solve the problem without sending your product in for repair. To start troubleshooting, fill out your model number in the search box at the top of this page. Step 2: Request for repair or exchange If you cannot solve the issue with your product online, please contact our Contact Center for assistance.
Depending on the product, Philips warranties are usually between 24 months.
To find the warranty period and terms and conditions for your product, please check our warranty terms.
If your product is no longer under warranty, we strive to make the repair process as painless as possible. The proposed solution and final cost will vary depending on the product type, age, and your chosen shipping method.
For products that do not have a repair option, we offer our consumers discount vouchers to purchase a new Philips product.
To find a repair or discount voucher solution for your defective product, please contact our Contact Centre.
We aim to provide excellent online support for all our products but do realize that sometimes the information you seek may be hard to find.
Before contacting us, please read the following tips for finding support on our website:
Where can I find product support?
If you are still unable to find the information you need, you can contact our Contact Centre via live WhatsApp or phone.
If you need to know the repair progress of your product, please contact our Consumer Care team for further updates.
You may visit our Service Locator to help you find the nearest authorized service center in your area.
For Personal Care products, we recommend that you contact our Contact Centre prior to visiting our service center.
You may place your orders online through our authorized distributor:
The model number of your product can be found on the box, on the user manual or on the product itself. If you need further assistance finding the model number for your product, click here to launch the find your model number support page
No, at Philips we offer an international warranty for our products, therefore your guarantee will not be affected.
Please contact our Contact Centre should you have any issues or questions.
If you are having issues with your product, you are always welcome to contact our Contact Centre and we will do our best to help you. If your product requires a repair or service during Philips guarantee period, we will be happy to organize it for you.
However, if the product requires a repair or exchange under the terms of your extended guarantee, it will be necessary to return the product to your retailer. The retailer is responsible for after sales service during the period of the extension of your guarantee.
