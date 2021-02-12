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A modern living room with a Philips TV featuring FC Barcelona
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Philips Display

Personally experience the differences.

A large display custom-designed for you.
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      Philips best-selling recommendations.

      檢視所有 Ambilight 產品
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      Googel TV
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      Entertainment the whole family loves—Google watches over it together.
      No more switching back and forth between different apps. Google TV brings together all the movies and series you’re subscribed to. Turn on the large display, and you can instantly enjoy familiar, favorite content time together with your family.

       

       

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