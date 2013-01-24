Home
Philips Airfryer. Healthier frying with air

Do you like to fry food at home, but do you experience the disadvantages of a fryer? Unhealthy, nasty odors, hard to clean,…The Philips Airfryer is the ideal solution! With the Philips Airfryer you can fry much healthier…with air!

 

Compared to a normal fryer, fries from the Philips Airfryer contain up to 80% less fat* and taste delicious! Also, the Philips Airfryer is easy to clean as the drawer food basket and attachments are 100% dishwasher safe and doesn’t cause any unpleasant odors in your home when frying the food.


* Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer

Philips recipes

 

Easy to use, lots of options and endless recipes; Using Philips kitchen appliances will result in a perfectly served dish every day. Do you need inspiration to surprise your friends? Please have a look on the Philips recipe page. For example, create a delicious lentil soup as a starter with the soup maker, lamb with vegetables as a main course from the Airfryer and close the evening with tiramisu as a dessert using the kitchen machine.

How do you prepare fresh fries using the Airfryer? This recipe will explain you how!
Fresh fries
A delicious meal from your Airfryer, beef teriyaki with snow peas and mushrooms.
Beef teriyaki
Try out this Airfryer recipe with pork and frozen green beans.
Grilled pork tenderloin
Full of fresh vegetables, this quick tomato-vegetable soup from your Soup Maker.
Tomato – vegetable soup
Airfryer app

 

With more than 200 recipes the Philips Airfryer app inspires home cooks every day to prepare a delicious, healthy meal.

 

You can download the app for iOS or Android.

Philips kitchen appliances

 

Good kitchen equipment is a must in every kitchen. It is a lot easier to create tasty recipes with tools such as food processors, mixers and hand blenders. Most devices have multiple applications, which makes them suitable for multiple purposes. The soup maker for example can be used to make a delicious pumpkin soup with chorizo, but also to make a delicious banana smoothie in the morning.

 

The Airfryer is also a perfect example of versatile cooking. One evening you can make crispy fries in the Airfryer, while the next evening you can bake delicious lasagna. Whatever you want to cook, bake, fry or grill, there is always a kitchen appliance that can help you prepare your food.

