Philips product warranty

The warranty does not cover for the losses consequent in nature, including but not limited to loss of data or loss of business.

The Philips Warranty does not apply if:

- The purchase documents have been altered in any way or made illegible.

- The model- and/or serial number on the product has been altered, removed or made illegible.

- The purchase documents and Warranty card are not provided when servicing is required

- Repairs or product modifications and alterations have been carried out by unauthorized service organizations or personnel.

- The product is being used for commercial purpose.

- The defect is caused by abuse or misuse of the product or by environmental conditions that are not in conformance with the recommended operations of the product.

- The defect is caused by connection to peripherals, additional equipment or accessories other than those recommended by Philips.

- The unit has been damaged - including but not limited to damage by pets, lightning, abnormal voltage, water or fire, natural disaster or transport accident.

- The product is defective due to wear of parts, which can be considered as consumable parts by their nature

- The accessories/parts such as battery, blade, drive coupling, dust bag, filter and any other external accessories/parts, which are worn out from normal use. The product does not function properly because it was not originally designed, manufactured, approved and/or authorized for the country where you use the product, which might occur in instances where the product has been purchased in another country other than that of its intended use.

For consumers with products with extended warranty, where consumer’s are required to register the product online within 3months from Date Of Purchase, failing to do so, Philips will not be able to honor the additional years of warranty.