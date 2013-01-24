Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Unleash a whiter, healthy smile

Philips Zoom! professional teeth whitening

Where can I get a treatment?

A safe and effective way to whiten your smile 

Clinically proven to whiten up to eight shades

 

Philips Zoom! Whitening can make your teeth up to 8 shades whiter in just 45 minutes*. Thanks to our light-activated technology, you can see dramatic results in less time than your lunch break. 
Professional results with little or no sensitivity**

 

People who use Philips Zoom! experience little or no tooth sensitivity**. Your dentist will help ensure maximum comfort during your treatment, and a unique post-treatment gel gives you added protection when you're done.
Prescribed by your dentist - used at home or in-office. 

 

All our whitening treatments start with a consultation with your dental professional. Our in-office treatments give you immediate results, while our take-home treatments gives you professional whitening in the comfort of your own home.

Philips Zoom! Whitening

Choose from our in-office or take-home treatments

An immediately whiter smile

For the most dynamic whitening results
 

  • Up to eight shades whiter in just 45 minutes*
  • Includes post-treatment gel to protect sensitive teeth
  • Customized to your needs
Take-home whitening treatments 

  • A noticeably whiter smile in just seven days***
  • Includes post-treatment gel to protect sensitive teeth
  • Custom whitening tray fitted by your dentist
1 Results may vary, ask your dentist or hygienist if Philips Zoom! whitening is right for you 
Most Frequently Asked Question:

Is teeth whitening safe?

Answer : Yes, teeth whitening is safe if you follow each product's guidelines carefully. Some whitening products can irritate gums, or leave you with sensitive teeth, so it's recommended that you speak with a dental professional if you want to brighten your smile.
What causes teeth to turn yellow?
There's a range of reasons teeth become discolored. Genetics, your environment, even taking certain medication can all have an impact on the whiteness of your smile.

The most common reason is surface stains on your enamel. This is down to everyday food, drinks and lifestyle choices. Over time, these stains can work their way to the layer below enamel, known as dentin. When this becomes stained, the whole tooth looks darker because of the translucency of enamel. 
How can I whiten my teeth?
There are several options, ranging from professional treatments, to over-the-counter whitening toothpastes and strips. Prescribed whitening treatments from Philips Zoom! can give you a smile up to 8 shades whiter, and take place either in-office or at home. The first step is a consultation with your dental professional.
How can I remove surface stains?
Apart from Zoom! tooth Whitening products, your toothbrush can also play a part in brightening your smile. Every Philips Sonicare toothbrush delivers 31,000 brush strokes per minute to help remove stains and naturally whiten your teeth. 
How can I remove deeper stains?
Whitening treatments that tackle stained dentin, the layer below your surface enamel, contain ingredients such as hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide. These react chemically with the carbon that causes dentin to yellow, leaving your teeth whiter from the inside out.
How long do results last?
Our whitening treatments are formulated to give you long-lasting results, but the results will vary depending on the type of whitening you opt for. Lifestyle choices, such as drinking drinks that stain teeth, will make them yellow again over time.
Which is the best Philips Zoom! treatment for me?
With Philips Zoom!, you get a safe whitening experience with little to no sensitivity. Whether you choose an in-office or take-home treatment, it all starts with a consultation with your dental professional. They can recommend the best option for you based on your lifestyle, budget and the results you want to achieve. Find out more here.
How can I maintain my white smile after my treatment?
Your dental professional will give you care advice before and after your treatment. You can maintain your whiter smile with one of our whitening electric toothbrushes, such as Philips Sonicare DiamondClean. There's also the option to top maintain your whiter smile with a Philips Zoom! take home whitening kit.
How much does Philips Zoom! whitening cost?
Prices vary depending on your dentist. Check in with your Philips Zoom! professional for more details.
How to choose the best whitening treatment for you

Professional whitening can happen at the dentist or at home. We take you through the benefits of each and who it's best suited to.
Maintain your brightest smile

Hold onto your white smile by making sure you have the right toothbrush. Philips Sonicare toothbrushes are designed to help reduce future stains.
Philips Zoom! Icon

Philips Zoom!


Unleash a whiter, brighter smile in less time than your lunch break. With Philips Zoom!, you can choose from chairside or take-home professional whitening treatments that are tailored to you by your dentist. Whether you have a special occasion or simply want to reduce discoloration and stains, Philips Zoom! gives you professional results with little or no sensitivity.*
* with Zoom! WhiteSpeed 25%, 45 minutes does not include application time
** patients surveyed experienced little or no sensitivity with Philips Zoom! treatments containing ACP
*** Philips Zoom! DayWhite and NiteWhite delivers a noticeably whiter smile in just 7 days
