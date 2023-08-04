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Power your smile​
with Philips Sonicare
electric toothbrushes

Shop all electric toothbrushes
Diamond Clean 9000
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Diamond Clean 9000

Best whitening solution for healthier teeth and gums

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Expert Clean Series 3100
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Expert Clean Series 3100

An advanced toothbrush for an expert-level clean

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Philips ExpertClean
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Expert Clean Series 1100

Optimize your brushing with our sonic technology

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Philips Sonicare Protective Clean

Protective Clean Series 5100

Amazingly effective yet gentle clean.

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Sonicare Kids
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Sonicare for Kids

Interactive fun for a gentle, better clean.

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Philips Sonicare Elite

Protective Clean Series 4300

Improve gum health up to 100% more than a manual toothbrush

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Sonicare Toothbrush

Brush heads delivered to your door

 

Replace your toothbrush heads every three months for optimal plaque removal

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Sonicare Toothbrush

Brush heads delivered to your door

 

Replace your toothbrush heads every three months for optimal plaque removal

Learn more
Sonicare fluid action

Philips Sonicare's superior technology

Sonicare
Fluid Action


Philips Sonicare’s superior Sonic Technology pulses fluid between the teeth and along the gum line while brush strokes gently and effectively remove plaque to improve gum health.

Sonicare Fluid Action


Philips Sonicare’s superior Sonic Technology pulses fluid between the teeth and along the gum-line whilst sonic brush-strokes gently and effectively remove plaque to improve gum health.

Brush head technology

Number one power toothbrush brand worldwide  

Clinically proven


All Sonicare toothbrushes and brush heads are clinically tested to consistently ensure the most effective yet gentle clean.

Clinically proven


All Sonicare toothbrushes and brush heads are clinically tested to consistently ensure the most effective and yet gentle clean.

An effortless deep clean

Always get it right with Philips Sonicare 

An effortless deep clean


Sonicare smart brushes deliver up to 62,000 brush movements per minute, giving you the equivalent results of a whole month’s worth of manual brushing in just two minutes.

An effortless deep clean


Sonicare smart brushes deliver up to 62,000 brush movements per minute, giving you the equivalent results of a whole month’s worth of manual brushing in just two minutes.

Explore more oral health solutions

Philips zoom whitening

Philips Zoom Whitening


Philips Zoom whitening gives you the confidence to do what you do best to shine. Philips Zoom Blue LED light-accelerated technology and gel whitens rapidly while Amorphous Calcium Phosphate (ACP) helps deliver enamel protection, improve luster and reduce sensitivity.  

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Philips one battery toothbrush

Philips Oral Hygiene

 

Have you ever wondered why you can’t go to bed without brushing your teeth? And why it is so important to brush your tongue? Philips Sonicare wants to help answer all your questions. Don’t be shy and click on the tips to learn how to have a better oral health. Your teeth will love it. Find the best resources on keeping your oral hygiene in perfect shape. 

 

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Get support for your
Sonicare toothbrush

Get support for your Sonicare toothbrush

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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