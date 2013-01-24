Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Power your smile
with Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes

Recommended by dental professionals Icon

The gentle power of our advanced sonic technology gives you

Up to 10 times more plaque removal Icon
Up to 10 times more plaque removal¹

Up to 10 times more plaque removal¹

 

Plaque is a real troublemaker: It's tricky to remove and can cause cavities. Our toothbrushes use sonic technology to sweep away plaque and give a deep clean. And 31,000 brush strokes per minute means a manual brush just can't compete.

Reminder icon
Up to 7 times healthier gums²

Up to 7 times healthier gums²

 

There's an art to brushing your gums. Our toothbrushes use a gentle sweeping motion to remove plaque from your gum line, and a soft touch to manage sensitive and bleeding gums. 

Up to 100% less stains in just 3 days Icon
Up to 100% less stains in just 3 days³

Up to 100% less stains in just 3 days3

 

Our toothbrushes don't just improve your oral health. They give you a brighter smile too. By brushing every day with a Philips Sonicare you can remove up to 100% more stains³.

Whiter, healthier teeth for life

DiamondClean purple

DiamondClean electric toothbrush

From*: MYR942.00
Purple
Black
Pink
Healthier teeth and gums in 2 weeks4
5 modes

5 modes:

  • Clean
  • White
  • Polish
  • Gum Care
  • Sensitivite
Brushing guidance

Brushing guidance:

Timers in your toothbrush prompt you to brush every part of your mouth, and encourage you to keep brushing for the recommended two minutes.

Brush heads + accessories: Luxury

Accessories:

  • Charging glass
  • Charging travel case

Brush heads:

  • DiamondClean
5 modes
Brushing guidance
Brush heads + accessories: Luxury
5 modes:

  • Clean
  • White
  • Polish
  • Gum Care
  • Sensitive

Brushing guidance:

Timers in your toothbrush prompt you to brush every part of your mouth, and encourage you to keep brushing for the recommended two minutes.

Accessories:

  • Charging glass
  • Charging travel case

Brush head:

  • DiamondClean

 

FlexCare Platinum

From*: MYR753.00
Removes up to 10 times more plaque4
3 modes, 3 intensities

3 modes: 

  • Clean
  • White
  • Deep Clean for an invigorating clean

 

3 intensity settings for maximum comfort

Brushing guidance
Brushing guidance:
Timers in your toothbrush prompt you to brush every part of your mouth, and encourage you to keep brushing for the recommended two minutes.
Brush heads + accessories: Essential

Accessories:

  • Travel case
  • Charger


Brush heads:

  • AdaptiveClean
  • InterCare
Healthy White+

From*: MYR451.00
Removes up to 100% more stains in only one week4
2 modes, 3 intensities

2 modes: 

  • Clean
  • White

 

3 intensity settings for maximum comfort

Brushing guidance
Brushing guidance:
Timers in your toothbrush prompt you to brush every part of your mouth, and encourage you to keep brushing for the recommended two minutes.
Brush heads + accessories: Essential

Accessories:

  • Travel case
  • Charger


Brush heads:

  • DiamondClean
2 Series plaque control

From*: MYR338.00
Removes up to 6 times more plaque4
1 cleaning mode 
Brushing guidance
Brushing guidance: 
Timers in your toothbrush prompt you to brush every part of your mouth, and encourage you to keep brushing for the recommended two minutes.
Brush heads + accessories: Basic

Brush head + accessories: Basic

  • Comes with charger and 1x ProResults plaque control brush head

 

Electric toothbrushes for kids

Electric toothbrushes for kids 

Philips Sonicare toothbrushes range

Sonicare for Kids

From* : MYR282.00
Meet the connected toothbrush and app that help kids get the hang of brushing.
Philips Sonicare toothbrushes range

Still not sure which toothbrush is best for you?


Explore our electric toothbrush range!
how to brush your teeth electric toothbrush

Learn how to brush your teeth properly

To brush properly you need to dedicate at least two minutes of your time, twice a day. Watch this video to find out more.
Brush heads range

Looking for brush heads?

We have brush heads that are designed to help you reach your goals; from plaque removal, to gum health, to whitening, and all-rounders.
Our four-step routine for a healthy smile

Recommended by dental professionals Icon

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes


Whether you want an electric toothbrush to focus on gum health, teeth whitening or plaque removal; or something that does everything, Philips Sonicare has your smile covered. Our electric toothbrushes use sonic technology to sweep away plaque and give a deep clean. Go on, treat your smile.

* Suggested retail price

 

¹ in deep clean mode, with an Premium Clean brush head vs a manual toothbrush 
² in Gum Care mode, with a Premium Gum brush head vs a manual toothbrush
³ in White+ Mode with a Premium White brush head vs a manual tooth brush using a leading whitening toothpaste. 
4 than a manual toothbrush 

