Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes

Replace your toothbrush heads every three months for optimal plaque removal
Replace your toothbrush heads every three months for optimal plaque removal
Replace your toothbrush heads every three months for optimal plaque removal
Replace your toothbrush heads every three months for optimal plaque removal
Philips Sonicare’s superior Sonic Technology pulses fluid between the teeth and along the gum line while brush strokes gently and effectively remove plaque to improve gum health.
Philips Sonicare’s superior Sonic Technology pulses fluid between the teeth and along the gum-line whilst sonic brush-strokes gently and effectively remove plaque to improve gum health.
All Sonicare toothbrushes and brush heads are clinically tested to consistently ensure the most effective yet gentle clean.
All Sonicare toothbrushes and brush heads are clinically tested to consistently ensure the most effective and yet gentle clean.
Sonicare smart brushes deliver up to 62,000 brush movements per minute, giving you the equivalent results of a whole month’s worth of manual brushing in just two minutes.
Sonicare smart brushes deliver up to 62,000 brush movements per minute, giving you the equivalent results of a whole month’s worth of manual brushing in just two minutes.
Philips Zoom whitening gives you the confidence to do what you do best to shine. Philips Zoom Blue LED light-accelerated technology and gel whitens rapidly while Amorphous Calcium Phosphate (ACP) helps deliver enamel protection, improve luster and reduce sensitivity.
Have you ever wondered why you can’t go to bed without brushing your teeth? And why it is so important to brush your tongue? Philips Sonicare wants to help answer all your questions. Don’t be shy and click on the tips to learn how to have a better oral health. Your teeth will love it. Find the best resources on keeping your oral hygiene in perfect shape.
Have you ever wondered why you can’t go to bed without brushing your teeth? And why it is so important to brush your tongue? Philips Sonicare wants to help answer all your questions. Don’t be shy and click on the tips to learn how to have a better oral health. Your teeth will love it. Find the best resources on keeping your oral hygiene in perfect shape.
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