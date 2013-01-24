Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes

Search terms
Up to 10 times more plaque removal¹
Plaque is a real troublemaker: It's tricky to remove and can cause cavities. Our toothbrushes use sonic technology to sweep away plaque and give a deep clean. And 31,000 brush strokes per minute means a manual brush just can't compete.
Up to 7 times healthier gums²
There's an art to brushing your gums. Our toothbrushes use a gentle sweeping motion to remove plaque from your gum line, and a soft touch to manage sensitive and bleeding gums.
Up to 100% less stains in just 3 days3
Our toothbrushes don't just improve your oral health. They give you a brighter smile too. By brushing every day with a Philips Sonicare you can remove up to 100% more stains³.
5 modes:
Brushing guidance:
Timers in your toothbrush prompt you to brush every part of your mouth, and encourage you to keep brushing for the recommended two minutes.
Accessories:
Brush head:
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
To brush properly you need to dedicate at least two minutes of your time, twice a day. Watch this video to find out more.
Fact: Acidic breakfast foods can weaken your enamel for about 45 minutes after you've eaten.
Tip: Brush before breakfast, and rinse with alcohol-free mouthwash after you've eaten.
Fact: As your bristles wear out they start to remove less plaque.
Tip: If your blue reminder bristles fade before three months of use, it's time to replace your brush head.
Fact: Over four million patients whitened to a beautiful, white smile with Philips Zoom!
Tip: Special occasion coming up? Whitening can give you a brighter, more confident smile.
* Suggested retail price
¹ in deep clean mode, with an Premium Clean brush head vs a manual toothbrush
² in Gum Care mode, with a Premium Gum brush head vs a manual toothbrush
³ in White+ Mode with a Premium White brush head vs a manual tooth brush using a leading whitening toothpaste.
4 than a manual toothbrush