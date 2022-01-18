AquaSpin nozzle vacuums and actively wet-cleans hard floors effectively to remove up to 99.9% of bacteria*, in one go.
A constant flow of clean water and 2 ultra-soft microfiber Power Brushes rotating at very high speed ensuring that each part of your floor is treated hygienically with clean water only.
*Tested with bacteria Staphylococcus aureus, in vac&mop set-up (intensive setting) using water only.
**In vacuum only set-up, on hard floors. Internal test for coarse dirt pick-up
*45mins applies in normal mode for vacuum only set-up.
The vacuum only set-up can easily be transformed from a dry vacuum stick to a convenient handheld to clean upholstery, shelves and table surfaces with ease. Can be especially handy for hard-to-reach areas and easy touch-ups around your home and in your car.
*Wall mount not included with Philips Aquatrio 9000series XW9383
Thanks to high efficiency motor and low water consumption
Compared to traditional cleaning solutions, the AquaTrio Cordless in W&D configuration can save up to*:
65% of energy
90% of water
*versus Philips Bagless Vacuum 7000 Series and annual energy consumption based on 60mins use per week. AquaTrio Cordless: 535ml for 100m2 vs 10.000ml manual mop.
The unique AquaSpin nozzle vacuums and actively wet-cleans your hard floors at the same time, capturing all kinds of dirt, including liquids and tackling stains effectively to remove up to 99.9% of bacteria*, in one go. Dual-brush wet technology works at both the front and back of the nozzle to make every stoke count, picking up dirt from both sides.
*Tested with bacteria Staphylococcus aureus, in vacuum and mop set-up (intensive setting), using water only
On carpets and rugs, use the Vacuum only set-up. For your hard floors you can use Vacuum & Mop set-up, as the nozzle vacuums and actively wet-cleans to capture all kinds of dirt, including liquids and stains. No need to vacuum before! If your hard floors don't need mopping, simply use the vacuum only set-up which features LED lights and PowerCyclone 12 technology for precise and powerful dirt pick-up.
The Philips AquaTrio Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 9000 Series is an advanced performance 3-in-1 system, made for the mess and spills modern and life can throw at us. It is designed to provide a complete, hygienic clean throughout your home and across different floor types*. *Wooden floors: Suitable for non-absorbent floors only
The Philips AquaTrio Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 9000 Series is an advanced performance 3-in-1 system, made for the mess and spills modern and life can throw at us. It is designed to provide a complete, hygienic clean throughout your home and across different floor types*.
*Wooden floors: Suitable for non-absorbent floors only
If you currently clean your hard floors regularly with a wet mop without any problems, the Philips AquaTrio Cordless is also suitable. The Vacuum & Mop set-up includes microfiber brushes to remove dirt, stains and spills effectively while also being gentle. If you are unsure if your floor has been treated to make it water-resistant, please check with the manufacturer if you can use water to clean it.
We recommend to use the original Philips floor cleaning solution XV1792/01 which is a low-foaming liquid that can be diluted in water.
The clean water tank has a capacity of 450ml, so you only need to add a few drops (10ml per use) of floor cleaner to the water.
Philips AquaTrio Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 9000 Series can be conveniently stored in the After-Clean & Storage station so it is always clean, charged and ready for your next cleaning session.
Dimensions:
- After-Clean & Storage station = L48 x W34.5 x H52 cm
- Vacuum & Mop set-up = L25 x W27 x H114 cm
- Vacuum only set-up = L30 x W26 x H118 cm
On carpets and rugs, use the advanced vacuum only set-up. Do not use the Vacuum & Mop set-up as it has an AquaSpin nozzle that is only suitable for hard floors.
If you have used a regular vacuum cleaner and a traditional mop before, it will only take you a short time to get used to replacing both with a Cordless Wet & Dry vacuum cleaner. The device only weighs 4 kg, unlike most bagged canister vacuum cleaners which can be over 5 kg. You will also enjoy the benefit of having no heavy mop bucket to carry around and no tricky mop maneuvers that can bend you out of shape! Thanks to its exceptional maneuverability and the design of the nozzle, it will glide over your floors with ease, with no lifting required. It also reduces effort overall as there's no need to mop first and vacuum after, the Philips AquaTrio Cordless does both simultaneously.
- Vacuum & Mop set-up = 4.2 kg
- Vacuum only set-up = 3 kg
The Philips AquaTrio Cordless has a powerful 25.2V lithium-ion battery which cleans for up to 45 minutes** in one go. One full battery charge can cover up to 185m2 of floor*** during your cleaning session.
Double the runtime to up to 90 minutes** in one go with the additional battery (included with XW9385/01 or sold separately).
**In normal mode, vacuum-only set-up ***calculated coverage based on IEC standard 0.5m/sec test speed
Yes, Philips AquaTrio Cordless has an exchangeable battery. You can double the runtime of the appliance with an additional Li-Ion battery pack available as an accessory (XV1797).
The digital LCD smart screen gives you all the information you need both during and after each cleaning session. It guides you with live updates on maintenance support, cleaning modes, battery power status and much more.
After-Clean & Storage station
Once your cleaning session is complete, simply place the appliance on the After-Clean & Storage station for an automated self-cleaning cycle that fully rinses the appliance and the Power Brushes. Once done, you can keep the whole system including the Power Brushes stored together so that it is all clean and ready for the next use.
Always clean & easy disposal
You can remove the dirty water tank to empty the contents at any point, without having to touch the dirty mopping water.
Filter and brush replacements
To keep your appliance at optimal performance, we recommend that you replace the filter and the Power Brushes every 6 months.
