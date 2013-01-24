Home
Baby Pacifiers  and Soothers

Designed to soothe naturally

Orthodontic for healthy oral development

High teat acceptance icon

High teat acceptance

Philips Avent Pacifier BPA Free

BPA free

Easy to find in the dark

Ultra air pacifier

Ultra air pacifier (night)
SCF376/22
Suitable for 6 – 18 months


Our extra large air holes keep sensitive skin soft and dry. The glow-in-dark button enable to find the pacifier when the lights are out.

Extra large ventilation to keep sensitive skin soft and dry

Light, rounded shield for maximum comfort

Glow-in-the-dark button easy to spot in dark

Storage case for easy sterilization and store

Suggested retail price: MYR35.00
More info

Ultra Air

Sizes from 0-18 months
Ultra air
A few more details
  • 98% teat acceptance, recommended for babies with sensitive skin.
  • Featuring 4 extra-large air holes, the lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow so your baby's sensitive skin stays drier while soothing.
Explore Ultra Air Designs

Ultra Soft

Sizes from 0-18 months
Ultra soft
A few more details
  • Our super soft, flexible shield follows the shape of your baby's cheeks, leaving fewer marks and causing less skin irritation for more comfortable soothing.
Explore Ultra Soft Designs

Soothie

Sizes from 0-18 months
Soothie
A few more details
  • Soothie is our one-piece pacifier made with medical grade silicone. A finger-shaped opening on the front lets your little one enjoy the natural comfort of your finger at the same time.
Explore Soothie Designs

Classic

Sizes from 0-18 months
Classic
A few more details
  • A great all-rounder for everyday comforting needs.
  • 97% teat acceptance that promotes natural suckling with the collapsible silicone nipple.
Explore Classic Designs

Freeflow

Sizes from 0-18 months
Freeflow
A few more details
  • Our Freeflow pacifier supports your child's development and changing soothing needs. Its bite-resistant teat respects growing teeth and gums while still providing comfort.
Explore Freeflow Designs

Want a glow-in-dark pacifiers?

Get started with an Ultra air pacifier that give your baby the maximum comfort.
Avent ultra air pacifier
SCF376/22, 2 pcs in a pack
Suggested retail price: MYR35.00
Philips Avent Pacifiers with decoration

Explore all pacifiers ›

Number one brand recommended by Mums

Pacifiers


A little bit of comfort goes a long way when you’re getting to know the world. Our range of orthodontic pacifiers is designed to comfort your baby naturally—every step of the way. Of course, comfort is personal, so you’ll find a wide variety of pacifiers to suit your baby’s unique needs. From newborn to toddler, glow-in-the-dark to extra airf low, and endless cute designs, Philips Avent has a little bit of comfort for every baby's needs. 

 

* Based on December 2015 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 9,000 female users of childcare brands and products.

** According to consumer test in the USA in 2016 including 112 mums.

*** 85% of mums surveyed perceive this soother feels softer than eight comparable models of other leading brands, independent research, USA Feb 2017.

Advice on pacifiers

