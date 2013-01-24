Home
Flossing reinvented with Quad Stream
Power Flosser
Power Flosser
Power Flosser

Up to 1.8X more effective than flossin improving gum health*
Cordless power flosser
Cordless Power Flosser

Removes up to 99.9% plaque in
treated areas**
*when used with Quad Stream nozzle on setting 8 with a manual toothbrush vs. using manual toothbrush with string floss
**in an in-vitro study, actual in-mouth results may vary

 
Discover the power of X

Power of X
Quad Stream technology

Quad Stream technology

Unique X-shaped nozzle creates 4 streams for up to 99.9% plaque removal*. Quad Stream covers more area and requires less technique than a single stream nozzle, for fast and effective flossing.

X-shaped Quad Stream tip

Complete clean in just 60 seconds**

Two unique nozzles to personalise your clean

*in an in-vitro study, actual results may vary
**in a Clean mode
Pulse wave technology

Pulse Wave technology

Guides you from tooth to tooth with gentle pulses of water, for a more thorough, effective clean. In Deep Clean mode, it releases pulses of water in intervals that guide you from tooth to tooth - so you get it right every time.

Easy and effortless technique

Improves your gum health

Helps you clean hard-to-reach areas

Flexible soft silicone nipple

Nozzles

A new and improved high-performance
nozzle features a softer tip for better
comfort and a wider spray to cover more
tooth and gum surface.

Quad Stream Nozzle (F3)

Focuses water into 4 wide streams that
remove plaque and a soft rubber guide
for an effortlessly thorough clean

Standard Nozzle (F1)

provides single stream of water for
removing debris and plaque

Multiple modes and intensities


to balance pressure and comfort for a gentle yet effective clean.
Choose between 10 intensities and up to 4 modes to personalize your flossing

Power Flosser

Choose between 10 intensities and up to 4 modes to personalise your flossing.
Choose between 3 intensities and up to 2 modes to personalize your flossing

Cordless Power Flosser

Choose between 3 intensities and up to 2 modes to personalise your flossing.

Clean Mode

Continuous water flow for everyday clean between the teeth and along the gum line.

Deep Clean Mode 

Distinct pulses to help focus on cleaning between teeth for a deep clean

3 Intensity Settings

Adjust the intensity to your comfort level
Sustainability

Our journey to become a leader in sustainable technology

Our production facility for blades uses 100% renewable electricity

Our packaging is made with recycled paper or renewable sources

All shavers come with an Eco Passport

Which flosser is
best for you?

