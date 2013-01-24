Power Flosser
*when used with Quad Stream nozzle on setting 8 with a manual toothbrush vs. using manual toothbrush with string floss
**in an in-vitro study, actual in-mouth results may vary
HX3806/31
We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.Show products Hide products
We found more than 1 product.
Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.