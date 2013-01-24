Our blue reminder bristles fade to white to when it’s time to replace your toothbrush head. You can also let the changing seasons serve as a reminder that it’s time for a replacement.
Search terms
from MYR102.00*
• Exceptional cleaning for whiter teeth in 1 week • Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush • Removes up to 100% more stains than a manual toothbrush in only 1 week
*Suggested retail price
**Specifications shown are not applicable to all products within each range.
Our blue reminder bristles fade to white to when it’s time to replace your toothbrush head. You can also let the changing seasons serve as a reminder that it’s time for a replacement.