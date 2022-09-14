Please check below potential issues and try to pair your Air Purifier again with the app: 5GHz networks are not supported. If your purifier is connected to a dual–band router, please switch to the 2.4GHZ network of the router and try to pair your purifier again.

Public Wi-Fi networks such as office or hotel networks are not supported.

Check if the purifier is within range of the Wi-Fi router. You can try to locate the air purifier closer to the Wi-Fi router.

Check if the Wi-Fi password is correct. The password is case-sensitive.

Keep the appliance away from other electronic devices that may cause interferences.

Check if the mobile device is in airplane mode. Make sure to have the airplane mode deactivated when connecting to the Wi-Fi network.

Consult the help section in the App for extensive and up-to-date troubleshooting tips.

If the Wi-Fi pairing fails after trying several times, please turn off the cellular data on your smartphone in the Settings section and start the pairing again.

If the Wi-Fi icon on your Purifier’s display is in stable white but without seeing the Purifier in your app, click on ‘Connect a New Device’ and add the Purifier from the local list on ‘Begin setup’ page.