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2 year warranty

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Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected

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Airfryer5000 Series XXL Connected

HD9285/91

Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 497.4 kB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 205.8 kB
  • 24 March 2026

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