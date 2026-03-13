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2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected
Support
HD9285/91
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UK Declaration of Conformity
EU Declaration of Conformity
All (17)
Can more than one person connect to a Philips Kitchen Device?
Do I have to remove the rubber plug from my Philips Airfryer Pan?
How do I use presets on my Philips Airfryer?
Why does my Philips Airfryer beep during cooking?
How do I detach the basket of my Philips Airfryer from the pan?
The on/off button light of my Philips Airfryer does not turn off
My Philips Kitchen Device cannot find my home Wi-Fi network
I cannot control my Philips Kitchen Device through my HomeID App
How to reset my Philips Kitchen Device and delete all information
My Philips HomeID App closed or crashed
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