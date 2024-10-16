If you find that your HomeID App is crashing frequently, try the following options one by one:

1. Close and restart the HomeID App.

2. Ensure that you have installed the latest version of the HomeID App. Check for updates in your App Store.

3. Restart your phone.

4. Empty the cache of your phone (Settings/HomeID/Empty Cache)

5. As a last option, you can remove and reinstall the HomeID App.