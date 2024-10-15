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What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?

Published on 15 October 2024
To find out which baking accessories fit your Airfryer model, please read the article below.
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Philips Baking Master Kits

You can use any ovenproof dish or mould in the Philips Airfryer, whether it is made of glass, ceramic, metal or silicone. You can also use silicone or paper cupcake cups or moulds to bake cupcakes, muffins or small gratins.

The following Philips Baking Master Kits are available for your Airfryer (also see overview picture): 

HD9925 Baking master kit for Airfryer size L (compact)
Models: HD9100, HD9200, HD9212 - HD9219, HD9220 - HD9229, HD9230 - HD9239, HD9250 - HD9255, HD9620 - HD9629, HD9640 - HD9649, HD9720 - HD9729, HD9740 - HD9749, NA110, NA210, NA211, NA220, NA221, NA229, NA320, NA321, NA332, NA150, NA154, NA156

HD9945 Baking master kit for Airfryer size XL
Models:  HD9257, HD9260 - HD9263, HD9270, HD9280, NA350, NA351, NA352 NA353, NA550, NA551, NA552 (large basket), NA130, NA230, NA231, NA330, NA331, NA332

HD9959 Baking master kit for Airfryer size XXL
Models: HD9285, HD9630 - HD9632, HD9650 - HD9656, HD9750, HD9760 - HD9765, HD9860 - HD9867, HD9870, NA340, NA341, NA342

HD9956 Family baking kit for Airfryer size XXL Combi
Models: HD9630 - HD9632, HD9650 - HD9656, HD9750, HD9760 - HD9765, HD9860 - HD9867, HD9875, HD9876 and HD9880

Philips Baking Master Kits

Maximum size of baking tins or moulds for your Airfryer

The baking tin should still leave some space on either side when you place it in the basket to ensure that the air flow can pass around it.

  • Always place the baking dish in the basket.
  • Never place the baking dish directly in the pan, as this eliminates the airflow in the pan and only the top of the food will be heated.
  • Always wear oven mitts when you handle the baking tins or moulds. The baking tins or moulds and your Philips Airfryer basket become very hot.


Please find the maximum sizes for baking tins or moulds that can be used in your Airfryer below (also see overview picture): 

Airfryer size S + L (compact)
Models: HD9100, HD9200, HD9216 - HD9219, HD9220 - HD9229, HD9230 - HD9239, HD9250 - HD9255, HD9620 - HD9629, HD9640 - HD9649, HD9720 - HD9729, HD9740 - HD9749, NA110, NA210, NA211, NA120, NA220, NA221, NA229, NA320, NA321, NA332, NA150, NA154, NA156
Maximum size: 17 x 16 cm (6.7 x 6.3 inches) on the outer edges
Maximum diameter: 16 cm (6.3 inches)
Maximum height: 6 cm (2.4 inches)

Airfryer size XL with window
Model: HD9257
Maximum size: 19 x 18 cm (7.5 x 7.1 inches) on the outer edges
Maximum diameter: 18 cm (7.1 inches)
Maximum height: 7 cm/2.8 inches

Airfryer size XL 
Models: HD9260 - HD9263, HD9270, HD9280, NA130, NA230, NA231, NA320, NA321, NA332
Maximum size: 20 x 19 cm (7.8 x 7.5 inches) on the outer edges
Maximum diameter of 19 cm (7.5 inches)
Maximum height: 7 cm/2.8 inches

Airfryer size XXL 
Models: HD9285, HD9630 - HD9632, HD9650 - HD9656, HD9750, HD9760 - HD9765, HD9860 - HD9867, HD9870, NA340, NA341, NA342
Maximum size: 21 x 20 cm (8 x 7.7 inches) on the outer edges
Maximum diameter of 20 cm (7.7 inches)
Maximum height: 9 cm (3.6 inches).

Airfryer size XXL Combi
Models: HD9875, HD9876, HD9880
Maximum size: 22 x 22 cm (8.8 x 8.7 inches) on the outer edges
Maximum diameter: 25 cm (9.8 inches)
Maximum height: 9 cm (3.6 inches)

 

Airfryer Dual Basket
Models: NA350, NA351, NA352, NA353, NA550, NA551, NA552
Maximum size: 18 x 9 cm (7.1 x 3.6 inches) (small basket), 17 x 18 cm (6.7 x 7.1 inches) (large basket)
Maximum diameter: 9 cm (3.6 inches) (small basket), 17 cm (6.7 inches) (large basket)
Maximum height: 7 cm (2.8 inches)

Philips maximum size of baking tins

The information on this page applies to the following models: NA543/00 , NA342/09 , HD9880/90 , HD9285/91 , HD9280/91 , HD9200/21 , HD9860/99 , HD9270/91 , HD9200/91 , HD9218/31 , HD9741/50 , HD9723/71 , HD9630/99 , HD9951/01 , HD9654/99 , HD9216/81 , HD9623/31 , HD9643/11 , HD9640/01 , HD9621/91 , HD9620/01 , HD9623/11 , HD9238/01 , HD9238/41 , HD9228/01 , HD9980/50 , HD9230/20 , HD9230/50 , HD9240/90 , HD9910/20 , HD9220/20 , HD9220/40 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

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