Food you can make with your Airfryer

With your Philips Airfryer you can fry, roast, grill, bake, toast and more. For maximum convenience, you can cook frozen food and reheat food that you have already made. Check out the information below for more details:



Meat and fish dishes: Chicken, beef, fish and most other dishes that are usually fried, grilled or roasted will taste delicious when prepared in your Philips Airfryer. Also, breaded food can be prepared in your Philips Airfryer with a little oil added to the self-made breading.



Vegetables: All vegetables that can be grilled (such as courgette, corn on the cob or peppers) can be prepared in your Philips Airfryer.



Frozen foods: Frozen snacks can be prepared in your Philips Airfryer as they are. It is not necessary to defrost frozen ingredients before preparing them in the appliance. Frozen ingredients do require slightly longer preparation time, but this will not influence the result. The temperature control enables you to choose the best setting for each ingredient.



Baked treats: You can prepare cakes, tarts, muffins as well as bread or homemade pizza in your Philips Airfryer.



Please note:

Casseroles, such as lasagne can be cooked when using a baking dish that fits the Airfryer basket.

Leftovers, like pizza slices or bread rolls from the day before, can be perfectly reheated and will turn out crispy again.