The information below applies only to models HD9285, HD9860-HD9867, HD9875, HD9880, NA350, NA351 and NA352.

When cooking with the default preset settings, auto-cook programs or Smart Chef programs (depending on your Airfryer model), some Airfryer models will notify you with a beeping sound when you need to shake the food. You can find more information on this feature in your User Manual, which is also available to view and download at

www.philips.com/support

. You can find the model number of your Airfryer on the sticker on the bottom of your appliance.