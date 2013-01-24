Home
Lens cleaner

Overall Rating / 5
    -{discount-value}

    Regular cleaning of your CD/DVD player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. It is important to keep the optical laser lens clean and dust free. This dry-brush system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants. See all benefits

    • CD/DVD
    • 2-brush system
    Voice instructions in 14 languages

    Voice instructions in 14 languages

    The voice instructions on this easy to use CD lens cleaner guide you through the cleaning process in one of the 14 languages provided.

    Safe dry brush cleaning system

    The dry brush cleaning system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants from the CD/DVD players laser lens, leaving it clean and performing optimally.

    Audio system check for correct setting

    The audio system check determines whether the speakers are properly adjusted.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      User Manual
      15 languages

    • Storage Media

      Supported formats
      • CD-Audio
      • CD-ROM
      • DVD-ROM

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      22.2  cm
      Width
      15.7  cm
      Depth
      1.18  cm
      Nett weight
      0.082  kg
      Gross weight
      0.123  kg
      Tare weight
      0.041  kg
      EAN
      87 12581 56461 2
      Number of products included
      1
      Packaging type
      Blister
      Type of shelf placement
      Both

    • Inner Carton

      Number of consumer packagings
      6
      Length
      16.5  cm
      Width
      7.8  cm
      Height
      22.8  cm
      Gross weight
      0.84  kg
      Nett weight
      0.492  kg
      Tare weight
      0.348  kg
      EAN
      87 12581 57365 2

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      54.3  cm
      Width
      37.6  cm
      Height
      26.4  cm
      Nett weight
      5.904  kg
      Gross weight
      11  kg
      Tare weight
      5.096  kg
      EAN
      87 12581 57360 7
      Number of consumer packagings
      72

