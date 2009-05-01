Search terms

Portable DVD Player

PET941D/98
  Longer movies enjoyment on the go
    DVD playback

    Portable DVD Player

    PET941D/98
    1 award

    Longer movies enjoyment on the go

    Enjoy your movies anytime, anyplace! The PET941D portable DVD player features 9" TFT LCD screen for your great viewing experience. You can indulge in up to 5 hours of DVD/DivX®/MPEG movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Portable DVD Player

    Longer movies enjoyment on the go

    Enjoy your movies anytime, anyplace! The PET941D portable DVD player features 9” TFT LCD screen for your great viewing experience. You can indulge in up to 5 hours of DVD/DivX®/MPEG movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go. See all benefits

      Longer movies enjoyment on the go

      • 22.9 cm (9") LCD
      22.9 cm (9") TFT color widescreen LCD display

      22.9 cm (9") TFT color widescreen LCD display

      The high resolution color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints.

      DivX Certified for standard playback of DivX videos

      DivX Certified for standard playback of DivX videos

      With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

      DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

      DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

      The Philips Portable DVD player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, and CD – all of them can play on the DVD player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types.

      MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW playback

      MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW playback

      MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

      View JPEG images from picture disc

      View JPEG images from picture disc

      Play JPEG photos that are saved on your disc. Relive your favorite moments with family and friends anytime you want!

      Up to 5-hour playback with a built-in battery*

      Up to 5-hour playback with a built-in battery*

      This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 5 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

      AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable included

      AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable included

      This Philips player comes with AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable for your convenience.

      Built-in stereo speakers

      Built-in stereo speakers

      The stereo speaks provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphone.

      Few buttons for simple and easy control

      This simple-to-use portable player is designed for easy operation while you are on the move. Simply load your disc into the player to enjoy your favorite DVDs. With few one-touch buttons for easy control and full compatibility with most popular DVD/VCD/CD discs, you can look forward to great entertainment wherever you go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        9  inch
        Resolution
        640(w)x234(H)x3(RGB)
        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        Brightness
        120  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        250:1
        LCD panel type
        Anti-glare polarizer
        Effective viewing area
        198.240(W)x111.735(H)mm
        Response time (typical)
        30  ms

      • Sound

        Output Power
        250mW RMS(built-in speakers)
        Output power (RMS)
        5mW RMS(earphone)
        Signal to noise ratio
        >80dB(earphone), >62dB(built-in speakers)

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • Picture CD
        • SVCD
        • Video CD
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Repeat
        • Zoom
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        Compression formats
        • Divx
        • MPEG4

      • Audio Playback

        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320 kbps
        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R
        File systems supported
        • ISO-9660
        • Jolliet

      • Connectivity

        DC in
        9V, 1A
        Headphone jack
        3.5mm Stereo Headphone x 1
        AV output
        Composite (CVBS) x1

      • Convenience

        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Shock proof
        Yes

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor
        DC-IN 9V, 1A, 110-240v, 50/60Hz
        Car kit
        cigarette outlet adaptor, 12vDC
        Remote control
        AY5521 slim remote
        Cables
        1 x AV Cables
        User Manual
        English

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Built-in battery
        Battery lifetime
        Up to 5 hrs*

      • Dimensions

        Master carton width
        225  mm
        Master carton depth
        280  mm
        Master carton height
        295  mm
        Master carton quantity
        3
        Master carton weight
        5.7  kg
        Packaging Width
        272  mm
        Packaging Depth
        70  mm
        Packaging Height
        285  mm
        Product width
        239  mm
        Product depth
        178  mm
        Product height
        39  mm
        Product weight
        1.1  kg
        Packaging type
        D-box

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Adaptor
      • Car kit
      • Remote control
      • AV short cable (female)

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.
          • Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.
          • Battery life varies by use and settings.
          • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition. To optimize battery life, user should turn LCD backlight to minimum, connect to headphones (not built-in speakers) and listen at medium volume level, and use the product at room temperature.
