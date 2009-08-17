Search terms

Portable DVD Player

PET736/98
Find support for this product
  • Movies that travel with you Movies that travel with you Movies that travel with you
    -{discount-value}

    Portable DVD Player

    PET736/98
    Overall Rating / 5

    Movies that travel with you

    Enjoy your movies anytime, anyplace! The portable PET736 DVD player featuring 7” TFT LCD display lets you indulge in the pleasure of enjoying DVD movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Portable DVD Player

    Movies that travel with you

    Enjoy your movies anytime, anyplace! The portable PET736 DVD player featuring 7” TFT LCD display lets you indulge in the pleasure of enjoying DVD movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go.

    Similar products

    See all DVD player
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Movies that travel with you

      with 3 hours playback and USB port

      17.8 cm/7" TFT color LCD display in 16:9 wide screen format

      17.8 cm/7" TFT color LCD display in 16:9 wide screen format

      The color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

      Built-in stereo speakers

      Built-in stereo speakers

      The stereo speaks provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphone.

      DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

      DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

      The Philips Portable DVD player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, and CD – all of them can play on the DVD player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types.

      MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW playback

      MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW playback

      MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

      View JPEG images from picture disc

      View JPEG images from picture disc

      Play JPEG photos that are saved on your disc. Relive your favorite moments with family and friends anytime you want!

      AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable included

      AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable included

      This Philips player comes with AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable for your convenience.

      Enjoy up to 3 hours playback with a built-in battery*

      Enjoy up to 3 hours playback with a built-in battery*

      This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 3 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

      DivX Certified for standard playback of DivX videos

      DivX Certified for standard playback of DivX videos

      With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

      Enjoy movies in 16:9 widescreen format

      Enjoy movies in 16:9 widescreen format

      Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

      USB connection for video, photo and music playback

      USB connection for video, photo and music playback

      Simply plug in your portable USB device to the USB connector on your Philips portable DVD player and playback your digital videos, music or photos directly. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

      Few buttons for simple and easy control

      This simple-to-use portable player is designed for easy operation while you are on the move. Simply load your disc into the player to enjoy your favorite DVDs. With few one-touch buttons for easy control and full compatibility with most popular DVD/VCD/CD discs, you can look forward to great entertainment wherever you go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        250mW RMS(built-in speakers)
        Output power (RMS)
        5mW RMS(earphone)
        Signal to noise ratio
        >80dB(line out), >76dB(earphone), >62dB(built-in speakers)

      • Connectivity

        AV output
        Composite (CVBS) x1
        DC in
        9V, 1A
        USB
        Yes
        Headphone jack
        3.5mm Stereo Headphone

      • Convenience

        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Shock proof
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery lifetime
        Up to 3hrs*
        Battery Type
        Built-in battery

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor
        DC 9V, 1A, 110-240v, 50/60Hz
        Cables
        1 x AV Cables
        Remote control
        AY5521
        User Manual
        English
        Car kit
        cigarette outlet adaptor, 12vDC

      • Dimensions

        Master carton quantity
        3
        Packaging Depth
        70  mm
        Product depth
        153  mm
        Packaging Height
        251  mm
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Packaging Width
        233  mm
        Master carton depth
        245  mm
        Master carton weight
        3.9  kg
        Master carton height
        270  mm
        Product width
        195  mm
        Master carton width
        225  mm
        Product height
        39  mm
        Product weight
        0.71  kg

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320 kbps
        File systems supported
        • ISO-9660
        • Jolliet

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        7  inch
        Effective viewing area
        154.1x86.6mm
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        200:1
        LCD panel type
        Anti-glare polarizer
        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        Response time (typical)
        30  ms
        Brightness
        80  cd/m²
        Resolution
        480(w)x234(H)x3(RGB)

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • Picture CD
        • SVCD
        • Video CD
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • CD
        Compression formats
        • Divx
        • MPEG4
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Repeat
        • Zoom
        Video disc playback system
        • PAL
        • NTSC

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote control
      • Adaptor
      • Car kit
      • AV short cable (female)

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.
          • Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.
          • Battery life varies by use and settings.
          • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition. To optimize battery life, user should turn LCD backlight to minimum, connect to headphones (not built-in speakers) and listen at medium volume level, and use the product at room temperature.
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.