Other items in the box
- Smart car mount
- Car kit
- Adaptor
- AV short cable (female)
- Remote control
Superior picture quality
Enjoy movies on the go with the Philips Portable DVD player PET744. The 17.8 cm (7") digital true color LCD display brings images to life. Display and share your digital photos easily. Lightweight and compact with up to 6hrs playback time. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The high resolution (800 x 480 pixel) color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints.
This Philips player comes with AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable for your convenience.
Simply insert your disc or memory card into the player and your digital photos will be played directly on the device.
With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.
The Philips Portable DVD player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, and CD – all of them can play on the DVD player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types.
View and share your video clips, photos and music easily and instantly. For the ultimate in convenience, this Philips player features a built-in card slot for SD/SDHC memory cards. Simply insert the memory card into the slot located on the side of the player to access your multimedia files stored on the card and enjoy your favorite music, photos and movies anywhere.
This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 6 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.
Play JPEG photos that are saved on your disc. Relive your favorite moments with family and friends anytime you want!
Store your favorite photos on CD or DVD disc, memory card or USB storage device and play them in a slideshow format on your Philips player. Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of showing digital photos. Simply insert your disc, memory card or USB storage device into the player and your digital photos will be played directly on the device. Now you can relive your favorite moments with family and friends anytime you want!
The screen swivels 180? to give you the optimum viewing angle for watching movies and photos. Rotate the screen or adjust it up and down to cut down on glare and get the best viewing angle possible.
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
To enjoy entertainment on the go, why not bring your portable DVD player from home on the road with you? A unique Car Mount system ensures ease-of-use, with a quick-release arm that facilitates easy removal of the player when not in use. You can bring the portable DVD player with you, leaving just the Mount behind in the car.
Sound
Connectivity
Convenience
Power
Accessories
Dimensions
Audio Playback
Picture/Display
Video Playback
