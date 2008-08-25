Other items in the box
- Smart car mount
- Car kit
- Adaptor
- Remote control
- Video cable
- S-Video cable
Swivel Screen, flexible view
Enjoy movies on the Philips PET1031 Portable DVD Player with 10.2” LCD display and a 180-degree swivel screen. Plus, share your favorite video experiences with pals thanks to SD card slot and USB2.0 connector. Comes with car mount kit. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theater Systems.
DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.
The high resolution color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints.
Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.
The stereo speaks provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphone.
The screen swivels 180? to give you the optimum viewing angle for watching movies and photos. Rotate the screen or adjust it up and down to cut down on glare and get the best viewing angle possible.
Enjoy the high-speed and convenience of accessing more capacity to transfer photos, videos and MP3 music files by using USB 2.0. You can also access more capacity to store photos, videos and MP3 music files on your Philips player by inserting an SD card into the built-in SD card slot.
To enjoy entertainment on the go, why not bring your portable DVD player from home on the road with you? A unique Car Mount system ensures ease-of-use, with a quick-release arm that facilitates easy removal of the player when not in use. You can bring the portable DVD player with you, leaving just the Mount behind in the car.
Enjoy highest-quality images that are free from annoying blank spots on the LCD screen. LCD displays commonly have imperfections, termed as 'bright dots' by the LCD industry. A limited number of bright dots were once considered an inevitable side effect of LCD mass production. With Philips' strict quality control procedures used in our Portable DVD Players, our LCD displays are produced with zero tolerance for bright dots. Select Portable DVD Players come with Philips Zero Bright Dot™ Policy to guarantee optimal screen quality.
