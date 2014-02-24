Home
In ear headphones with mic

SHE3905SL/00
    Enjoy music and calls in high-quality sound. Oval tube inserts come with 3 ear cap sizes for optimal fit and deep bass. Vacuum metallized housings boast sleek classy finish. Inline mic and control make hands-free phone calls convenient. See all benefits

      Rich bass

      Music and calls sound better with oval sound tube

      • Silver
      Soft silicone ear caps in 3 sizes for snug perfect fit

      Soft silicone ear caps in 3 sizes for snug perfect fit

      Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

      Inline mic and control switch between music and calls easily

      Inline mic and control switch between music and calls easily

      The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

      Compact efficient speakers for powerful sound and rich bass

      Compact efficient speakers for powerful sound and rich bass

      Compact efficient speakers ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with rich bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

      Textured strain relief for durability and secured grip

      Textured strain relief provides a secure, yet flexible connection between the headphones cable and the plug.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Diaphragm
        PET
        Frequency response
        10 - 22 000  Hz
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Speaker diameter
        8.6  mm
        Maximum power input
        20  mW
        Impedance
        16  ohm

      • Design

        Color
        Silver

      • Connectivity

        Type of cable
        Copper
        Cable Connection
        symmetrical
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 23410 72973 3
        Depth
        3,2  cm
        Gross weight
        0,0355  kg
        Height
        17,5  cm
        Nett weight
        0,012  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Dummy
        Tare weight
        0,0235  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Dummy
        Width
        5  cm

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0,132  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 72973 7
        Height
        6  cm
        Length
        17,9  cm
        Nett weight
        0,036  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0,096  kg
        Width
        9,5  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1,296  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 72973 0
        Height
        15  cm
        Length
        38  cm
        Nett weight
        0,288  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Tare weight
        1,008  kg
        Width
        21  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        1,3  cm
        Height
        2,1  cm
        Weight
        0,012  kg
        Width
        1,3  cm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

