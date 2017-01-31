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Discontinued

In ear headphones with mic

SHE3905PK/00

4.3

| (8) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Gold
Gold
Green
Green
Pink
Pink
Purple
Purple
Silver
Silver
White
White

Rich bass

Enjoy music and calls in high-quality sound. Oval tube inserts come with 3 ear cap sizes for optimal fit and deep bass. Vacuum metallized housings boast sleek classy finish. Inline mic and control make hands-free phone calls convenient.

See all benefits

Music and calls sound better with oval sound tube

Rich bass

  • Pink

Soft silicone ear caps in 3 sizes for snug perfect fit

Soft silicone ear caps in 3 sizes for snug perfect fit

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

Inline mic and control switch between music and calls easily

Inline mic and control switch between music and calls easily

The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

Compact efficient speakers for powerful sound and rich bass

Compact efficient speakers for powerful sound and rich bass

Compact efficient speakers ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with rich bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

8

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

1

31/01/2017

Australia

Australia

Value for money

Bright and layered sound. Great value for the price and maybe any price. Ive had these "In-ear" headphones (gold with black ear caps for what its worth) for maybe 9 months now. I recently decided to splash out on niche competitor at almost 3 times the price and was disappointed with the mid-range frequencies. I have reverted back to my Philips "In-ear" headphones and now have very expensive spare ones! In-ear headphones are a gamble. These are good for heavy metal. iPod classic "rock" and "treble booster" presets

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3905WT In ear headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3905WT In ear headphones with mic

06/10/2017

Indonesia

Indonesia

Simple and Powerful

I bought this ear headphone to suffice my need of music and also call activity. The quality exceed my expectation, what a powerful bass and clear sound quality. Worth it!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3905BK In ear headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3905BK In ear headphones with mic

27/09/2016

US

US

Verified buyer

Great sound better price

Great sound and very affordable price I have been purchasing this item many times for me kids and friends

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3905BK Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3905BK Headphones with mic

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