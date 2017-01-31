2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE3905PK/00
Rich bass
Enjoy music and calls in high-quality sound. Oval tube inserts come with 3 ear cap sizes for optimal fit and deep bass. Vacuum metallized housings boast sleek classy finish. Inline mic and control make hands-free phone calls convenient.
Pink
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.
Compact efficient speakers ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with rich bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.
4.3
of 5
8
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Scorpio40
31/01/2017
Australia
Value for money
Bright and layered sound. Great value for the price and maybe any price. Ive had these "In-ear" headphones (gold with black ear caps for what its worth) for maybe 9 months now. I recently decided to splash out on niche competitor at almost 3 times the price and was disappointed with the mid-range frequencies. I have reverted back to my Philips "In-ear" headphones and now have very expensive spare ones! In-ear headphones are a gamble. These are good for heavy metal. iPod classic "rock" and "treble booster" presets
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3905WT In ear headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3905WT In ear headphones with mic
Yosa
06/10/2017
Indonesia
Simple and Powerful
I bought this ear headphone to suffice my need of music and also call activity. The quality exceed my expectation, what a powerful bass and clear sound quality. Worth it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3905BK In ear headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3905BK In ear headphones with mic
Suarez2121
27/09/2016
US
Verified buyer
Great sound better price
Great sound and very affordable price I have been purchasing this item many times for me kids and friends
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3905BK Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3905BK Headphones with mic