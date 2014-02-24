In ear headphones with mic
Rich bass
Enjoy music and calls in high-quality sound. Oval tube inserts come with 3 ear cap sizes for optimal fit and deep bass. Vacuum metallized housings boast sleek classy finish. Inline mic and control make hands-free phone calls convenient.
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In ear headphones with mic
Rich bass Music and calls sound better with oval sound tube Soft silicone ear caps in 3 sizes for snug perfect fit
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.
Inline mic and control switch between music and calls easily
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.
Compact efficient speakers for powerful sound and rich bass
Compact efficient speakers ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with rich bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.
Textured strain relief for durability and secured grip
Textured strain relief provides a secure, yet flexible connection between the headphones cable and the plug.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Sound
Frequency response
10 - 22 000
Hz Diaphragm
PET Magnet type
Neodymium Voice coil
CCAW Speaker diameter
8.6
mm Sensitivity
107
dB Maximum power input
20
mW Impedance
16
ohm
Connectivity
Type of cable
Copper Cable Connection
symmetrical Finishing of connector
gold-plated Cable length
1.2
m Connector
3.5
mm
Outer Carton
Length
38
cm Number of consumer packagings
24 Width
21
cm Gross weight
1,296
kg Height
15
cm GTIN
1 69 23410 72922 8 Nett weight
0,288
kg Tare weight
1,008
kg
Inner Carton
Length
17,9
cm Number of consumer packagings
3 Width
9,5
cm Height
6
cm Nett weight
0,036
kg Gross weight
0,132
kg Tare weight
0,096
kg GTIN
2 69 23410 72922 5
Packaging dimensions
Height
17,5
cm Packaging type
Dummy Type of shelf placement
Dummy Width
5
cm Depth
3,2
cm Number of products included
1 EAN
69 23410 72922 1 Gross weight
0,0355
kg Nett weight
0,012
kg Tare weight
0,0235
kg
Product dimensions
Height
2,1
cm Width
1,3
cm Depth
1,3
cm Weight
0,012
kg
Design
Color
Black
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