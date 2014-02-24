Rich bass
Enjoy music and calls in high-quality sound. Oval tube inserts come with 3 ear cap sizes for optimal fit and deep bass. Vacuum metallized housings boast sleek classy finish. Inline mic and control make hands-free phone calls convenient. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.
Compact efficient speakers ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with rich bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.
Textured strain relief provides a secure, yet flexible connection between the headphones cable and the plug.
Sound
Design
Connectivity
Product dimensions
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton
