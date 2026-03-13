2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HR1869/00
Discontinued
Is the appliance dishwasher safe?
Does processing fruits or vegetables with a strong pigment result in discoloring of the juicer?
Which speed should I use for which fruits?
Can I juice citrus fruits (as oranges, lemons, limes) with my juicer?
What do I use the Philips juicer foam separator for?
What can I juice with my Philips juicer?
How do I prepare the fruits or vegetables before juicing?
The appliance makes a lot of noise, gives off an unpleasant smell, is too hot to touch or gives off smoke. What should I do?
My Philips Juicer vibrates excessively
My Philips juicer slows down during use
The filter of my Philips Juicer is blocked
My Philips juicer is not working
Why does the juicer stop during use?