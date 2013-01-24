Home
Philips Automotive, your ultimate choice for the road ahead

  • No.1 choice of major car manufacturers
  • Original equipment at highest quality standards
  • 100 years of experience in Automotive
  • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
  • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
Icon

  • Feel safe, drive safe

     

    Our lighting solutions give you a precise
    beam of light with maximum output to
    ensure you and other road users are safe.

     

  • Drive with style

     

    Our lighting solutions will give you a more
    intense white or even blue color so you can
    stand out from the crowd.

     

  • Drive with care

     

    Our breakthrough technology provides you
    with more light and less energy
    consumption to help you save costs and
    additional replacements.

     

    X-tremeVision Plus
     

    Up to 150% more vision
    Available in:
    D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S, D4S

    Ultinon HID

    Homogenous white LED effect
     
    Available in:
    D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S, D4S

    Xenon Standard

    Ideal for replacement
    Available in:
    D1S, D1R, D2S, D2R, D3S, D3R, D4S, D4R, D5S
