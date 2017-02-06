Car Air Purifier

Search terms

    No.1 choice of major car manufacturers
    Original equipment at highest quality standards
    100 years of experience in Automotive
    Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    The choice of all leading car manufacturers
    Icon

    • For fresh and
      healthy air
      in your car

       

      Philips GoPure
      Automotive Clean Air System

       
      Philips Innovation & you

      GoPure
      The in-car pollution is a silent and invisible problem. We tend to believe that inside the car our family is protected against outside pollution, but most air-conditioning systems do virtually nothing to keep the harmful pollutants out.  

      Unique 3-stage filtration technology developed by Philips

       

      Now, Philips GoPure Automotive Clean Air Systems gives you a proven solution to the problem. This easy-to-install system features a unique 3-layer filtration which helps to purify the air in your car by removing pollutants and reducing odors in 3 stages, with the HEPA and HEWSA layers work together to ensure high and efficient purification power.
        How it works?

         

        Inside your car, the air quality can be up to 5 times more polluted than outside, as micro particles (e.g. PM2.5, PM10), dust, pollen, harmful gasses, viruses and bacteria are not filtered and remain in the car.


        These pollutants and chemicals have potential side effects on your family’s health, so GoPure clean air systems are there to filter out those pollutants fast and efficient, so that you have to worry less about your family’s health and enjoy a comfortable drive.

        Product Comparison

        Models

        SlimLine

        230

        SlimLine230
        Compact 100 Airmax

        Compact 100 Airmax
        Compact

        50

        Compact 50
        Filtering performance
        Fine particles filtration
        Toxic gases filtration
        Clean air efficiency (mins)
        Fine particles filtration
        Toxic gases filtration
        Clean air efficiency (mins)
        Fine particles filtration
        Toxic gases filtration
        Clean air efficiency (mins)
        Fine particles filtration

         

         

         
        Clean air efficiency (mins)
        Key features
        Easy operation
        Filter replacement indication
        Air Quality Indicator
        Natural fragrance dispenser

         

         
        Star rating 5
        Filter replacement indication
        Air Quality Indicator
        Natural fragrance dispenser
        Easy operation
        Filter replacement indication

                            

        Easy operation

         

         

           

         

        Filter type
        Accessories

        SelectFilter 80x80 

        Cup holder kit

        SelectFilter 120x110

        Attachment belt
        Anti-slide pads
        Suction cups

        SelectFilter 120x110

        Attachment belt

        To learn more

         

        For fresh and healthy air in your car, use original Philips GoPure filter technology. With the GoPure fragrance dispensing function, designed for model ACA301, you can create 3 fresh scents. The fragrances contain only natural ingredients.
        AAP
        PDF
        Filters
        Other Accessoires

