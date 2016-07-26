Do you want performance that lasts? Do you dream of style without the compromise of safety?

If your answer is yes then we have the perfect solution for you!



Introducing our latest technology of LED upgrade to date: the Philips LED headlight bulbs boasts an outstanding beam performance of up to 250% brighter light*, stylish cool white light and enhanced lifetime. Since the Philips LED upgrades are designed to replace any standard halogen bulb, they make upgrading your car simpler, easier.



LED upgrade are used to replace your existing Halogen lighting solutions with better lighting technology to increase performance, quality of the light and lifetime.



Reach out to any one of our authorized distributors, garages and retailers for your very own Philips LED headlights today!