Driving Video Recorder

Accessories

Philips Automotive, your ultimate choice for the road ahead

  • No.1 choice of major car manufacturers
  • Original equipment at highest quality standards
  • 100 years of experience in Automotive
  • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
  • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
Icon

    • Your reliable 

      eye-witness

       

      Philips Automotive 

      Driving Recorder

    • Hassle-free & reliable journey monitor

       
      • Colision detection & emergency video file protection
      • Automatic recording
      • Ergonomic design for increased safety

    • Impartial evidenceanytime

       
      • Instant replay to clarify responsibility on the spot
      • Proof stamped evidence to suport and speed up insurance claim process

    • Crystal clearimages in all driving conditions

       
      • Improved night visibility
      • Capture unseen details with Full HD definition

      How it works?

       

      The recorder is highly reliable and designed for various driving conditions. In case of a collision, a wide-view colour video is automatically secured with every single detail, light or dark. You will have the crystal-clear evidence you need to clarify responsibility on the spot and provide support to authorities.

      ADR 810

      APR 900 DVR
      Icon

      Perfect night view

      Capture sharpest details, day and night. With optimized Night View.
      Icon

      156° degree wide angle lens

      Capture more of the scene with a proven 156° degree super wide angle.
      Icon

      Emergency EasyCapture

      Philips EasyCapture ensures fast and easy emergency recording buttons at hand. Capture and save everything that happens on the road when you need it: one button clearly identified on the device, and one on the cigarette lighter adaptor.

      ADR 620

      APR 620
      Icon

      Perfect night view

      Capture sharpest details, day and night. With optimized Night View.
      Icon

      120° degree wide angle lens

      Capture more of the scene with a proven 120° degree super wide angle.
      Icon

      Emergency EasyCapture

      Philips EasyCapture ensures fast and easy emergency recording buttons at hand. Capture and save everything that happens on the road when you need it: one button clearly identified on the device, and one on the cigarette lighter adaptor.
      Icon

      Collision detection & emergency file protection

      In case of a collision, an emergency video sequence is automatically saved,to secure the evidence and prevent overwriting.
      Icon

      Automatic recording and dimming

      As soon as you power on your vehicle, the driving recorder starts operating automatically. Display can be dimmed during night driving.
      Icon

      Original equipment quality

      Philips brought its worldwide automotive expertise to provide the best in-car performance and a long-lasting quality.

      To learn more

       

      As a responsible driver, you should always be prepared for the unpredictable. Monitor and capture your journeys to the smallest detail in any condition with our digital recorder for maximum protection and insurance.
