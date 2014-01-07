We're very happy with this juicer. It has had daily use since we bought it a few weeks ago. It has 2 juicing speeds for hard veg and then soft fruit. It has a large chute so there is no need to chop everything. The main advantage is how simple it is to clean. Everything dismantles easily and then washes away with simple wiping under running water with a soft dishcloth. Not necessary to use a brush or scrubber - in fact the instructions specifically say not to use anything abrasive. It juices plenty at a time, we usually do just under a pint of mainly green juice, with added ginger, an apple and a couple of carrots. We haven't had to remove the dry pulp before we've finished yet. It's such a great product, compared with our old one, we just wish we'd bought this much sooner. It has already paid for itself in producing a lot more juice, so far less waste, and through the much reduced time it takes to clean. Brilliant!