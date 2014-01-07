2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1869/00
Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
This Philips juicer HR1869/00 extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Easy cleaning thanks to the innovative quick clean sieve and integrated pulp container. Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice!
900W
QuickClean
2.5 L, XXL tube
Drip stop
Thanks to the innovative juice extraction system with the upside down sieve, this juicer extracts up to 10% more juice*. And depending on the type of fruit or vegetables one juices, it is possible to make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go without the need to empty the pulp container.
The 80 mm extra large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.
The 2 speeds of the Philips Juicer allow you to extract the most out of your favourite fruit and vegetables - both soft and hard.
3.2
of 5
24
Reviews
Deva6
07/01/2014
United Kingdom
Marvelous product
This has been bought for me as a gift, and I think it is marvelous.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection Juicer
Shadow2131
21/12/2013
United Kingdom
Good
Ease to use, quick to clean. I like it, thanks Phillips!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection Juicer
ajj27
17/09/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent Juicer for my needs
I have had the juicer for a week and used it every day on a variety of juices and found it to be excellent. I bought the Philips Avance juicer after reviewing all juicers on Utube and online. The m/c was in my budget and had good feedback however the overriding factor for me was the stylish design and the ease of cleaning.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection Juicer
Compared to Philips' predecessor model HR1858