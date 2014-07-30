Face Shavers (8)
-
S7783/50
- Protective SkinGlide coating
- SteelPrecision blades
- Motion Control sensor
- 360-D Flexing heads
-
S5588/17
- SteelPrecision blades
- Power Adapt sensor
- 360-D Flexing heads
- Integrated pop-up trimmer
-
S5582/20
- SteelPrecision blades
- Power Adapt sensor
- 360-D Flexing heads
- Integrated pop-up trimmer
-
S1301/02
- PowerCut Blades
- ContourFlex shaving unit
- Imported High Quality Steel
- Wet & dry
-
S1103/02
- PowerCut Blades
- ContourFlex shaving unit
- Imported High Quality Steel
- Wet & dry
-
S3122/51
- 5D Pivot & Flex Heads
- ComfortCut blades
- Pop-up trimmer
- 60 min shaving, 1 hr charge
-
SP9860/13
- NanoTech Dual Precision blades
- High-control suspension system
- Top-spin digital motor
- Superb SkinGlide coating
-
S9982/50
- Pressure Guard sensor
- Dual SteelPrecision blades
- Dermatologically tested
- 360-D Flexing heads
*
Suggested retail price
-
Add product
-
Add product
-
Add product
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.