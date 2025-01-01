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  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort

    i9000 Prestige Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

    XP9201/20

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort

    Philips i9000 Prestige, with Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system and 360° Precision Flexing compact head cuts hair at 0.00mm skin-level, even on dense beard. Powered by AI, SkinIQ senses, guides and adapts for intelligent skin comfort.

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    Suggested retail price: MYR1,449.00

    i9000 Prestige Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

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    Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort

    with SkinIQ Technology

    • Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology
    • Dual SteelPrecision Blades
    • 360° Precision Flexing Head
    • Hydro SkinGlide Coating
    • 5 Years Warranty****
    Up to 0.00mm skin-level close shave, long-lasting result

    Up to 0.00mm skin-level close shave, long-lasting result

    Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00mm skin-level, without cutting skin for long-lasting closeness.

    Precision, even in hardest-to-shave areas

    Precision, even in hardest-to-shave areas

    Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision* to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.

    Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

    Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

    Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 7 million cutting motions per minute, for efficient shave even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.

    Optimal pressure for skin comfort

    Optimal pressure for skin comfort

    Powered by AI, our Pressure Guard system reads the pressure you apply and provides real-time feedback through lights, aiding you in adjusting the right pressure for optimal skin comfort. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.

    50% smoother glide** for maximum comfort

    50% smoother glide** for maximum comfort

    Our most advanced skin protection delivers 50% smoother gliding on the skin** with the hydrophillic coating holding up to 500,000 microtech beads per square centimeter. For less friction and maximum comfort.

    Adjust to your beard density for effortless shave

    Adjust to your beard density for effortless shave

    The shaver's intelligent sensor reads hair density 500 times a second and auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave, even on a dense beard.

    Real-time shaving efficiency tracking

    Real-time shaving efficiency tracking

    Pair your shaver with our app for an ever-better routine and technique. Experience real-time guidance and personalized shaving insights to help you look and feel your best every day.

    Built to last longer: 5 years warranty****

    Built to last longer: 5 years warranty****

    Our shavers are designed for care and a long life. Our battery and motor are designed to last up to 5 years. Self-sharpening blades are made with the space-grade level stainless steel, and last 2 years between replacement.

    Deep cleaning in 1 minute for hygienic shave

    Deep cleaning in 1 minute for hygienic shave

    Our cleaning pod is 10 times more effective than water***, thoroughly cleaning and lubricating your shaver in one minute to keep your shaver like new. Compact and cable-free, the pod can be used and stored anywhere.

    Trim your mustache and sideburns

    Trim your mustache and sideburns

    Skin-friendly and easy to use, give your mustache and sideburns extra definition with the integrated precision trimmer.

    Shave as you want: refreshing wet, dry or with foam

    Shave as you want: refreshing wet, dry or with foam

    Adapt your shaving routines to your needs. Our shaver is 100% waterproof so you can choose a comfortable dry shave, or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

    One-touch open for easy cleaning

    One-touch open for easy cleaning

    Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

    Convenient charging

    Convenient charging

    At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

    Protects your shaver and accessories

    Protects your shaver and accessories

    The i9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a travel case ideal for travel or keeping it safe when it's not in use.

    Designed to last. Built for the future

    Designed to last. Built for the future

    All our i9000 shavers are made with high-quality long-lasting component and recyclable packaging, while our blades are produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Quick Clean Pod
      • Yes
      • 1 cartridge included
      Integrated pop-up trimmer
      Yes
      Travel and storage
      Travel case

    • Software

      App
      Connects via Bluetooth®
      Smartphone compatibility
      iPhone and Android™ devices

    • Power

      Run time
      60 minutes
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5 min quick charge
      Battery type
      Li-ion

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Color
      Mystic Aqua

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
      5-year warranty
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      • Triple Action Lift & Cut System
      • Dual SteelPrecision blades
      SkinIQ technology
      • Pressure Guard sensor
      • Hydro SkinGlide Coating
      • Power Adapt sensor
      • Motion Control sensor

    • Ease of use

      Display
      • % Battery Level Indicator
      • Travel lock
      • Connect to app
      • Advanced OLED display
      Cleaning
      • Quick Clean Pod
      • One-touch open
      • Fully washable
      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use
      Charging
      USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)

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    • vs. predecessor
    • *vs. coating with no beads
    • **vs. water in cartridge
    • ***Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase
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