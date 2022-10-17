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  • Comfortable, consistent shave Comfortable, consistent shave Comfortable, consistent shave

    S3000 Series Shaver S3608/10

    S3608

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Comfortable, consistent shave

    Philips brings you the new shaver series 3000 to improve your morning routine. Unique Smart Power Control technlogy in combination with 5 direction flex heads ensures you get a comfortable, consistent performance, time after time

    See all benefits
    Suggested retail price: MYR259.00

    S3000 Series Shaver S3608/10

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    Comfortable, consistent shave

    Comfortable, consistent results, time after time

    • Clean shave with no pulling
    Smart motor control adjusts the shaver power automatically

    Smart motor control adjusts the shaver power automatically

    Philips smart motor control adjusts the shaver power automatically for a consistent shave always so there is no pulling of hair, even on denser hair.

    5 Directional Flex Heads

    5 Directional Flex Heads

    The heads of the shaver float and flex in 5 different directions for optimal contact with your skin, ensuring a comfortable shaving experience

    Cutting system with curved slots for better hair catching

    Cutting system with curved slots for better hair catching

    The unique blade system with curved slots gives better hair catching and ensures a clean results in fewer passes.

    40 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

    40 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

    You'll have up to 40 minutes of run time - that's about 13 shaves - on a 1 hour charge. This shaver operates in cordless mode only.

    Use in or out of the shower, with gel or dry

    Use in or out of the shower, with gel or dry

    The shaver is water-resistant, so you can use it wet, dry or with gel. It's your choice: shave and groom yourself in or out of the shower.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power system

      Running time
      40 minutes
      Up to 40 min. cordless shaving
      Yes
      Quick charge
      5 min quick charge for 1 shave

    • Shaving system

      Fully washable
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Protective cap
      Yes

    • Design

      Finishing
      LED Display
      Handle
      Malibu and Black

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes
      2 + 1 years warranty*
      Yes

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