S5898/17
Powerful shave, gentle on skin
The Philips Series 5000 is built for men who want a powerful and comfortable everyday shave. It cuts efficiently even on 3-day beards and SkinIQ Technology adapts to hair density for a shave that feels powerful, comfortable and consistent.See all benefits
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With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, SteelPrecision blades cut more hair per stroke for a close and efficient shave. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe for reliable cutting performance, shave after shave.
This intelligent sensor reads hair density 250 times per second and automatically adapts power as you shave. It helps the shaver respond efficiently to thicker or denser areas, so you get a smooth, effortless shave with consistent comfort.
Fully flexible heads turn 360° to stay in close contact with the curves of your face and head. This helps deliver a thorough shave with added comfort, even in tricky areas such as the neck and jawline.
The shaving head surface is engineered with hair-guiding channels that help position hair for efficient cutting. This improves precision and supports a clean, consistent result across different areas of the face.
Choose the shaving routine that suits you best. Enjoy a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam. The waterproof design also lets you shave in the shower for extra convenience.
Complete your look with the integrated pop-up precision trimmer. It is ideal for maintaining a moustache, shaping sideburns and adding quick finishing touches without reaching for another tool.
Enjoy up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving on a full charge. That gives you dependable runtime for your daily routine at home or when traveling.
Charge the shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful lithium-ion battery. In a hurry, a 5-minute quick charge gives you enough power for 1 full shave.
USB-A charging offers a practical way to power your shaver while helping reduce unnecessary adapter waste. If you need a power adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via Philips support.
This shaver comes with an Eco passport. Our blade production facility uses 100% renewable electricity, and the packaging is made with recyclable materials, helping you make a more conscious choice.
Philips shavers are engineered for long-lasting reliability and performance. Register your product to receive up to a 5-year extended warranty, so you can shave with confidence for years to come.
Clean your shaver in seconds. At the touch of a button, the shaver head flips open so you can rinse it easily under water and keep it ready for your next shave.
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