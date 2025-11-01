Search terms

    Philips Shaver 500 Series Wet & Dry Electric Compact Shaver

    S591/05

    Close shave

    Philips 500 series with its compact design is made to give you a close shave, even on the go. With our portable shaver, you will look and feel at your best anytime, anywhere.

    Suggested retail price: MYR359.00

    Philips Shaver 500 Series Wet & Dry Electric Compact Shaver

    Close shave

    even on the go

    • SteelPrecision Blades
    • Lift & Cut Technology
    • 3D Floating Heads
    • Compact design
    Close shave, even on the go

    Close shave, even on the go

    Our unique Lift & Cut rotary shaving system lifts the hair gently out of its root without cutting skin for a close shave.

    Efficiency in all directions

    Efficiency in all directions

    Our 360° rotating SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 3,000,000 cutting motions per minute they ensure a fast shave anytime, anywhere.

    Follows your face contours for a comfortable shave

    Follows your face contours for a comfortable shave

    Designed to minimize skin irritation, the 3D Floating Heads float in three directions for ideal skin contact, ensuring a comfortable shave.

    Compact design

    Compact design

    The shaver's compact size combined with a sleek and trendy look ensure you stand out in style, wherever you go.

    Powerful, yet quiet

    Powerful, yet quiet

    A strong and powerful magnetic motor allows you to shave even thick beards, for a smooth and close shave even on the go.

    Anti-corrosion steel respects the skin

    Anti-corrosion steel respects the skin

    Our shaver's blades are made from European hypoallergenic steel that resists corrosion, is skin-friendly and prevents the blades from impurities.

    A convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    A convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    Whether you prefer a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam, our shaver adapts to your needs. With IPX7 water-resistance, it allows for effortless cleaning under running water.

    Powerful Li-ion battery

    Powerful Li-ion battery

    Experience the convenience of a powerful Li-ion battery with up to 40min shaving runtime on a single 1-hour charge. Need a fast shave? Just plug in for 5 minutes and get enough power for a full shave.

    Travel case to store and protect your shaver

    Travel case to store and protect your shaver

    Ensure your shaver stays safe wherever you go. Designed with a fashionable edge, this travel case it's more than just a protective item.

    Travel with peace of mind

    Travel with peace of mind

    The magnetic cap keeps the shaving head clean, while the travel lock prevents the shaver from switching on by accident, allowing you to enjoy your journey without any worry.

    Built to last

    Built to last

    Our Philips shavers are crafted with precision and durability in mind, ensuring long-lasting performance. Our shavers undergo rigorous testing to ensure consistent and durable performance. Enjoy a shaver that stands the test of time.

    Convenient charging

    Convenient charging

    At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Travel and storage
      Travel Pouch

    • Power

      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5 min quick charge
      Automatic voltage
      5 V
      Battery type
      Li-ion
      Run time
      40 minutes

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Color
      Metallic Black

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH71
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      • SteelPrecision blades
      • Lift & Cut technology
      Contour following
      3D Floating Heads

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use
      Display
      Battery level indicator
      Cleaning
      Fully washable

