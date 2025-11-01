S591/05
Close shave
Philips 500 series with its compact design is made to give you a close shave, even on the go. With our portable shaver, you will look and feel at your best anytime, anywhere.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Our unique Lift & Cut rotary shaving system lifts the hair gently out of its root without cutting skin for a close shave.
Our 360° rotating SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 3,000,000 cutting motions per minute they ensure a fast shave anytime, anywhere.
Designed to minimize skin irritation, the 3D Floating Heads float in three directions for ideal skin contact, ensuring a comfortable shave.
The shaver's compact size combined with a sleek and trendy look ensure you stand out in style, wherever you go.
A strong and powerful magnetic motor allows you to shave even thick beards, for a smooth and close shave even on the go.
Our shaver's blades are made from European hypoallergenic steel that resists corrosion, is skin-friendly and prevents the blades from impurities.
Whether you prefer a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam, our shaver adapts to your needs. With IPX7 water-resistance, it allows for effortless cleaning under running water.
Experience the convenience of a powerful Li-ion battery with up to 40min shaving runtime on a single 1-hour charge. Need a fast shave? Just plug in for 5 minutes and get enough power for a full shave.
Ensure your shaver stays safe wherever you go. Designed with a fashionable edge, this travel case it's more than just a protective item.
The magnetic cap keeps the shaving head clean, while the travel lock prevents the shaver from switching on by accident, allowing you to enjoy your journey without any worry.
Our Philips shavers are crafted with precision and durability in mind, ensuring long-lasting performance. Our shavers undergo rigorous testing to ensure consistent and durable performance. Enjoy a shaver that stands the test of time.
At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support
