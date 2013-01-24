Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Products

Spicy Rolled Meat

Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 15 minutes, Cooking time: 40 minutes
Vegetables
Nut-free
Lactose-free
Main courses
30-60 minutes
Airfryer
Dairy-free
Gluten-free
Meat

Ingredients

  • 1 pork fricandeau or turkey breast fillet - 500 g
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • ½ teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 small red onion, finely chopped
  • 3 tablespoons flat-leafed parsley, finely chopped
  • String for rolled meat

Directions

  • Place the meat on a cutting board with the short side towards you and slit it horizontally along the full length about a 1/3 of the way from the top stopping 2 cm from the edge. Fold this part open and slit it again from this side and open it. You now have a long piece of meat.
  • Mix the garlic in a bowl with the chili powder, cinnamon, cumin, pepper and 1 teaspoon salt. Add the olive oil. Spoon 1 tablespoon of this mixture in another small bowl. Mix the onion and parsley in the mixture in the big bowl.
  • Preheat the airfryer to 180°C.
  • Coat the meat with the onion mixture. Roll the meat firmly, start at the short side. Tie the string around the meat at 3 cm intervals. Rub the outside of the rolled meat with the herb mixture.
Spicy Rolled Meat

Related Recipe

View all recipes

Related Products