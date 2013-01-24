Home
Steam Generator Irons
Fast & Compact
Powerful & Convenient

Ultimate Ironing Experience

    Get perfect results faster & easier,

    with smart intuitive ironing

    PerfectCare Elite Plus
    PerfectCare Elite Plus

    PerfectCare Elite Plus
    Steam generator iron
    GC9660/36

    PerfectCare Elite Plus is the most powerful* and fastest steam generator in the world, with ultra-light iron and intelligent automatic steam for ultimate convenience. No temperature settings is required and no burns – guaranteed.
    • Our smartest, fastest & most powerful iron giving you the ultimate in ironing with perfect results.

     

    • With OptimalTEMP technology, iron any fabric from jeans to silk without having to adjust the temperature. Guaranteed no burns.

     

    • Our DynamiQ smart sensor knows exactly when and how the iron is moving, delivering powerful steam where you need it most – for easier ironing and faster results.

    • Ultra-light iron that glides over your garments with ease, for amazing results without practically no effort.

     

    * Steam rate (norm IEC60311) vs. the 10 best-selling steam generators; tested April 2017.

     

    Suggested retail price: MYR2,263.00

    94% of users think this is the smartest iron they have ever used!*
          *home placement test results among 52 steam generator users; (Germany, July 2017)

    Perfect ironing results

     

    The ultimate steam generator power gives you the fastest ironing experience – removing creases quicker than ever. 

    No burns guarantee 

     

    No temperature settings needed. We guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric.

     

    You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed. Ideal for people who demand the most from their steam generators.

    Faster & easier ironing
    Intelligent automatic steam

     

    Our DynamiQ smart sensor knows exactly when and how the iron is moving, delivering powerful steam where you need it most – for easier ironing and faster results.

    Ultra-lightweight iron

     

    Amazingly light, this iron glides effortlessly.  It’s so light, even vertical steaming is super-easy – so you can steam delicates like silk blouses and difficult-to-iron pieces like suit jackets.

    Find the best steam generator iron for you

    GC8962/46

    PerfectCare Expert Plus Series

    GC8962/46

    MYR1,699.00*
    Steam Generator Iron
    Compare features
    GC9630/20

    PerfectCare Elite Series

    GC9630/20

    MYR1,753.00*
    Steam Generator Iron
    Compare features
    GC9660/36

    PerfectCare Elite Plus Series

    GC9660/36

    MYR2,263.00*
    Steam Generator Iron
    Compare features
    GC9670/56

    PerfectCare Elite Plus Series

    GC9670/56

    MYR2,451.00*
    Steam Generator Iron
    Compare features

    OptimalTEMP
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes

    DynamiQ Sensor
    • No
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes

    Pressure
    • Max 7.5 bar pressure
    • Max 6.7 bar pressure
    • Max 7.5 bar pressure
    • Max. 7.7 bar pressure

    Steam boost

    • Up to 400 g steam boost
    • Up to 470 g steam boost
    • Up to 520 g steam boost
    • Up to 550 g steam boost

    Water tank type + capacity
    • 1.8L detachable water tank
    • 1.8L detachable water tank
    • 1.8L detachable water tank
    • 1.8L detachable water tank

    Carry lock
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes

    Ultra-light iron
    • 0.8  kg ultra-light iron
    • 0.8  kg ultra-light iron
    • 0.8  kg ultra-light iron
    • 0.8  kg ultra-light iron
    * Suggested retail price

    Effective solution against limescale

     

    When you’ve got the ultimate steam generators, you want to keep them working like new.  The Easy De-Calc Plus system lets you know when it’s time to descale.



    With a simple turn of the knob, scale particles flow away – leaving your PerfectCare Elite Plus ready to get back to work for you!

    
    PerfectCare Elite Plus video

