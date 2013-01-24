Home
PerfectCare Expert Plus

Steam generator iron

GC8962/46
    PerfectCare Expert Plus is designed for your comfort and convenience. Ultra-light and easy to handle, but still with powerful steam to achieve great results faster. With OptimalTEMP technology to guarantee no burns on all ironable garments. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: MYR1,699.00

      Incredibly light and powerful

      for speed and comfort

      • Max 7.5 bar pressure
      • Up to 520g steam boost
      • 1.8L detachable watertank
      • Ultra-light iron
      OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

      OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

      Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there’s no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime.

      No burns – guaranteed

      No burns – guaranteed

      Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

      Ultra-light weight and comfortable iron to handle

      Ultra-light weight and comfortable iron to handle

      The iron is amazingly light and comfortable to handle, gliding easily and reducing wrist strain. Its minimal weight also makes it easy and effective for vertical steaming of curtains and hanging clothes.

      Easy and efficient descaling system for lasting performance

      Easy and efficient descaling system for lasting performance

      Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime, and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc system collects limescale continuously with an indicator light to tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow out.

      Powerful yet silent steam

      Powerful yet silent steam

      Silencing filters minimize steam noise so our powerful steam won’t overpower the sounds of television, music or family.

      Large 1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

      Large 1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

      1.8-liter transparent tank gives you up to 2 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light and you can refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.

      SteamGlide Advanced soleplate, ultimate gliding & durability

      SteamGlide Advanced soleplate, ultimate gliding & durability

      Our superior SteamGlide Advanced soleplate delivers smooth gliding performance on any fabric. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a aluminum, and our patented 6-layer coating with its advanced titanium layer effortlessly glides on any fabric for the fastest results.

      Carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

      Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

      Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

      The automatic shut off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.

      Save energy with ECO mode

      Save energy with ECO mode

      Save energy and get the same great results. ECO mode reduces your energy consumption for garments that require less steam.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technology

        Cyclonic steam chamber
        Yes
        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes
        No burns
        Yes
        No temperature settings needed
        Yes
        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        Silent steam Technology
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 120  g/min
        Power
        Max 2100  W
        Pressure
        Max 7.5 bar
        Ready to use
        2  min
        Steam boost
        Up to 520  g
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Easy to use

        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Soleplate gliding performance
        5  stars
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Advanced
        Water tank capacity
        1800  ml
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Hose length
        1.7  m
        Low water alert
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.65  m
        Precision steam tip
        Yes
        Ready to use
        Light indicator
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        5  stars
        Tap water suitable
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Easy De-calc
        Descaling reminder
        Light

      • Storage

        Carry lock
        For transportation and safety
        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        31 x 31 x 47  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        23.9 x 26.9 x 42.6  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        5.5  kg
        Weight of iron
        0.8  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        4  kg

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving mode
        Yes
        Energy saving*
        45  %
        Product packaging
        100% recycable
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

          • Up to 30% energy saving with ECO mode compared to default mode based on IEC 60311