    PerfectCare Elite Plus

    The world’s fastest and most powerful iron* got smarter, with intelligent automatic steam and guaranteed no burns.

     

    94% of users think this is the smartest iron they have ever used!**

    Suggested retail price: MYR2,451.00

     * Steam rate (norm IEC60311) vs. the 10 best-selling steam generators; tested April 2017.

    **home placement test results among 52 steam generator users; (Germany, July 2017)

    • Guaranteed no burns for your clothes
    •  Iron from jeans to silk with no temperature settings required with OptimalTEMP technology
    • Intelligent automatic steam with DynamiQ sensor for faster and more comfortable ironing
    • Ultra-lightweight iron for ease of use and comfort
    • Specification highlights

      • No burns

        Yes

      • No temperature settings needed

        Yes

      • Pressure

        Max 7.7 bar

      • Steam boost

        Up to 550  g

      • Detachable water tank

        Yes

      • Water tank capacity

        1800  ml

      • Carry lock

        For transportation and safety

      • Weight of iron

        0.8  kg

      • Descaling and cleaning

        Easy De-calc Plus

      • Safety auto off

        Yes

    • Specifications

      Technology
      Technology
      Cyclonic steam chamber
      • Yes
      For all ironable fabrics
      • Yes
      No burns
      • Yes
      No temperature settings needed
      • Yes
      OptimalTEMP technology
      • Yes
      Silent steam Technology
      • Yes
      Smart Control Processor
      • Yes
      DynamiQ
      • Yes
      Fast crease removal
      Fast crease removal
      Continuous steam
      • Up to 160 g/min
      Power
      • Max 2700 W
      Pressure
      • Max 7.7 bar
      Ready to use
      • 2 min
      Steam boost
      • Up to 550 g
      Steam-on-demand
      • Yes
      Vertical steam
      • Yes
      Voltage
      • 220-240 V
      Easy to use
      Easy to use
      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      • Even delicates like silk
      Soleplate gliding performance
      • 5 stars
      Soleplate name
      • T-ionicGlide
      Water tank capacity
      • 1800 ml
      Detachable water tank
      • Yes
      Hose length
      • 1.7 m
      Low water alert
      • Yes
      Power cord length
      • 1.8 m
      Precision steam tip
      • Yes
      Ready to use
      • Sound indicator
      Refill any time during use
      • Yes
      Safety auto off
      • Yes
      Soleplate scratch resistance
      • 5 stars
      Tap water suitable
      • Yes
      Scale management
      Scale management
      Descaling and cleaning
      • Easy De-calc Plus
      Descaling reminder
      • Light
      Storage
      Storage
      Carry lock
      • For transportation and safety
      Hose storage
      • Hose storage compartment
      Size and weight
      Size and weight
      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      • 31 x 35 x 51 cm
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      • 23.3 x 28.5 x 45.3 cm
      Total weight with packaging
      • 7.3 kg
      Weight of iron
      • 0.8 kg
      Weight of iron + base
      • 5.1 kg
      Guarantee
      Guarantee
      2 year worldwide guarantee
      • Yes
      Green efficiency
      Green efficiency
      Energy saving mode
      • Yes
      Energy saving*
      • 50 %
      Product packaging
      • 100% recycable
      User manual
      • 100% recycled paper

    Manuals & Documentation

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Troubleshooting

    Other faults (2)
    Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
    Leaking (1)
    Device (3)
    Performance (1)
    Indication Lights (1)
    We love to help you in person

    • Call us

      Call us
      1800 880 180
      Mondays - Fridays 09:00 am - 06:00 pm
      Saturdays: 09:00 am - 01:00 pm
      Closed on Sundays & Public Holidays
    • WhatsApp

      WhatsApp

      +60 129674855

      Add the number +60 129674855 to your contact list and contact us through WhatsApp

      Monday to Friday: 09:00am – 06:00pm
      Saturday: 09:00am - 01:00pm
      Closed on Sunday and national holidays
