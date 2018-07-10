Search terms
This steam generator iron produces powerful continuous steam so you can easily iron clothes and smooth out tough creases. It can quickly press fabrics to make your creases effortlessly disappear.
This steam generator iron produces powerful continuous steam so you can easily iron clothes and smooth out tough creases. It can quickly press fabrics to make your creases effortlessly disappear.
No temperature settings needed with OptimalTEMP technology. We guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.
No temperature settings needed with OptimalTEMP technology. We guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.
Amazingly light, this iron glides effortlessly over clothes. It’s so light, it’s super easy to steam fabrics vertically — from delicate silk blouses to hard-to-iron pieces like suit jackets.
For efficient ironing sessions, we designed PerfectCare Expert Plus with an 1.8 litre water tank so you'll have enough water to last for up to two hours of ironing. When it’s time to refill, just detach the tank and add water straight from the tap. It’s that easy!
For efficient ironing sessions, we designed PerfectCare Expert Plus with a 1.8-litre water tank so you'll have enough water to last for up to two hours of ironing. When it’s time to refill, just detach the tank and add water straight from the tap. It’s that easy!
|
PerfectCare Expert Plus Series
GC8962/46
MYR1,699.00*
Steam generator iron
|
PerfectCare Elite Series
GC9630/20
MYR1,753.00*
Steam generator iron
|
PerfectCare Elite Plus Series
GC9660/36
MYR2,263.00*
Steam generator iron
|
PerfectCare Elite Plus Series
GC9670/56
MYR2,451.00*
Steam generator iron
|
|
|
|
|
Ultra-light iron
|
|
|
|
|
OptimalTEMP
|
|
|
|
|
Pressure
|
|
|
|
|
Steam boost
|
|
|
|
|
Water tank type + capacity
|
|
|
|
|
Soleplate
|
|
|
|
|
Carry lock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thanks to our Easy De-Calc system, you can easily keep your steam generator iron performing at its best for years.
When its time to descale, your iron will tell you with an indicator light. Simply turn the Easy De-Calc knob to remove it, and tilt your product towards the sink to let the water and scale particles flow out.