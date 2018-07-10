Home
    Philips PerfectCare Performer steam generating iron
    PerfectCare Expert Plus
    Steam generator iron
    GC8962/46

    If you are thinking about upgrading your iron, PerfectCare Expert Plus is the best steam generator iron for you. PerfectCare Expert Plus has ultra light iron and powerful steam for easier and faster ironing.
    • Ultra-light iron that glides over your garments with ease, for amazing results without practically no effort.

    • Guaranteed no burns, thanks to OptimalTEMP technology.

    • Ultimate wrinkle removal steam generator iron delivers powerful, continuous steam to smooth your tough creases.

    • Iron faster and longer with a large 1.8L detachable tank that lets you iron more clothes before refilling the water tank.

    Be the first to review this item

    Ultra-light iron
    OptimalTEMP technology
    Ultimate wrinkle removal
    1.8L detachable tank
    Suggested retail price: MYR1,699.00

    Enjoy ultimate crease removal

     

    This steam generator iron produces powerful continuous steam so you can easily iron clothes and smooth out tough creases. It can quickly press fabrics to make your creases effortlessly disappear. 
    Guaranteed no burns

     

    No temperature settings needed with OptimalTEMP technology. We guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.
    Ultra-lightweight iron


    Amazingly light, this iron glides effortlessly over clothes. It’s so light, it’s super easy to steam fabrics vertically — from delicate silk blouses to hard-to-iron pieces like suit jackets.
    Large detachable water tank

     

    For efficient ironing sessions, we designed PerfectCare Expert Plus with an 1.8 litre water tank so you'll have enough water to last for up to two hours of ironing. When it’s time to refill, just detach the tank and add water straight from the tap. It’s that easy!

    Find the best steam generator iron for you

    GC8962/46

    PerfectCare Expert Plus Series

    GC8962/46

    MYR1,699.00*
    Steam generator iron
    Compare features
    GC9630/20

    PerfectCare Elite Series

    GC9630/20

    MYR1,753.00*
    Steam generator iron
    Compare features
    GC9660/36

    PerfectCare Elite Plus Series

    GC9660/36

    MYR2,263.00*
    Steam generator iron
    Compare features
    GC9670/56

    PerfectCare Elite Plus Series

    GC9670/56

    MYR2,451.00*
    Steam generator iron
    Compare features

    Ultra-light iron
    • Yes
    • No
    • No
    • Yes

    OptimalTEMP
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes

    Pressure
    • Max 7.5 bar pressure
    • Max 6.7 bar pressure
    • Max 7.5 bar pressure
    • Max 7.7 bar pressure

    Steam boost
    • Up to 520 g steam boost
    • Up to 470 g steam boost
    • Up to 520 g steam boost
    • Up to 550 g steam boost

    Water tank type + capacity
    • 1.8L detachable water tank
    • 1.8L detachable water tank
    • 1.8L detachable water tank
    • 1.8L detachable water tank

    Soleplate
    • SteamGlide Advance
    • T-ionic Glide
    • T-ionic Glide
    • T-Ionic Glide

    Carry lock
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    * Suggested retail price
    Calc-descale your steam generator, easy descaling, limescale

    Keep your steam generator iron in top shape for years

     

    Thanks to our Easy De-Calc system, you can easily keep your steam generator iron performing at its best for years.


    When its time to descale, your iron will tell you with an indicator light. Simply turn the Easy De-Calc knob to remove it, and tilt your product towards the sink to let the water and scale particles flow out.

