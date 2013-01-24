Home
The more you can see, the better you perform, the faster you react and the safer you are. 

So don’t let darkness win, choose Philips and start driving at night with greater confidence and control.
What is Connector ring?


Installing LED upgrades can get complicated: Philips connector rings ensure a better fit for your peace of mind.
automotive led type b ring
Type B
automotive led type c ring
Type C

LED connector rings' benefits

Easy to fit

Easy to fit


Philips LED connector rings ensure your bulbs fit the widest range of car models, giving you peace of mind and great lighting performance.
Easy installation

Easy installation


Both connector ring types have an integrated protractor to make sure that they are installed at the right angle and correctly oriented.
Compatible with major car models

Compatible with major car models


To achieve a good fit in a wide range of car models, two model-specific connector rings are available for Philips LED-HL [≈H7].
Reliable Philips quality

Reliable Philips quality


Philips connector rings are made of durable metal, can handle high temperatures and provide long-lasting performance. Tested in the toughest conditions, they are proven to withstand physical and thermal stress.

