Philips LED connector rings ensure your bulbs fit the widest range of car models, giving you peace of mind and great lighting performance.
Easy installation
Both connector ring types have an integrated protractor to make sure that they are installed at the right angle and correctly oriented.
Compatible with major car models
To achieve a good fit in a wide range of car models, two model-specific connector rings are available for Philips LED-HL [≈H7].
Reliable Philips quality
Philips connector rings are made of durable metal, can handle high temperatures and provide long-lasting performance. Tested in the toughest conditions, they are proven to withstand physical and thermal stress.