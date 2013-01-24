Home
The more you can see, the better you perform, the faster you react and the safer you are. 

So don’t let darkness win, choose Philips and start driving at night with greater confidence and control.
What is LED CANbus?   


The Philips CANbus adapter lets you ensure the constant performance of you LED retrofit headlamps and enjoy a better electrical fit with your car.
LED CANbus' benefits

Compatibility assured


Easy to install, these adaptors ensure compatibility with your car's electrical systems, preventing potential problems with dashboard warnings, flickering headlamps and high-beam indicators*.
Superior electrical performance


The Philips CANbus adaptor lets you ensure the constant performance of your LED retrofit headlamps and enjoy a better electrical fit with your car
Easy installation


Thanks to its unique, advanced design, the Philips CANbus adaptor is easy to installed and provides superior performance from day one
Waterproof connectors


Type-specific adaptors are durable and provide IP65 protection from ingress of dust and water
Optimal performance in all conditions


Philips' CANbus adaptors are designed to handle the demands of daily driving
Automotive grade quality


Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality-control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards
* High beam dashboard indicator is only valid for LED-HL [≈H4].

