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  • Fresh and healthy air in your car Fresh and healthy air in your car Fresh and healthy air in your car

    GoPure SlimLine 230 Car air purifier

    GPSL23GPX1

    Fresh and healthy air in your car

    Philips unique high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 10m3/hour, and toxic gases with a CADR of 10m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health.

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    GoPure SlimLine 230 Car air purifier

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    Fresh and healthy air in your car

    Efficiently removes fine particles and toxic gases

    • Air quality indicator
    • Fine particles CADR*:10m3/hour
    • Toxic gases CADR*: 10m3/hour
    • Air cleaning efficiency: 13min
    Cleans your car air in just 13 min

    Cleans your car air in just 13 min

    Boost-mode filtration cleans air quickly at highest speed

    Refreshes your air with natural fragrance

    Refreshes your air with natural fragrance

    GoPure refreshes your air with natural fragrance dispensing function. 1 fragrance cartridge included

    Automatic operations and filtration control

    Automatic operations and filtration control

    Focus on driving , thanks to automatic operations and filtration control

    Air quality Indicator

    Air quality Indicator

    Integrated air-particles sensor indicates current air quality: excellent (blue), fair (yellow), and poor (red)

    Filter replacement indication

    Filter replacement indication

    Filter replacement indication when filter needs to be changed

    Perfect in-car integration with installation in cup-holder

    Perfect in-car integration with installation in cup-holder

    Including 4m 12V power cable and cup-holder installation accessory, for perfect in-car integration

    Efficiently removes fine particles and toxic gases

    Philips unique high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 10m3/hour, and toxic gases with a CADR of 10m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      fresh healthy air in your car
      Product highlight
      • AQI
      • boost-mode
      • fragrance dispenser

    • Product description

      Air flow
      9.7  m³/h
      Air particle sensor
      Yes
      Air quality indicator (AQI)
      Yes
      App enabled
      No
      Automatic On/Off
      Yes
      Color
      Dark Grey
      Designation
      GoPure Slimeline 230
      Filter Lifetime
      350  hour(s)
      Filter replacement indicator
      Yes
      Fragrance dispenser
      Yes
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Noise level
      40 (Low) - 50 (Mid) - 55 (High)  dB
      Power
      7  W
      Speed settings
      3 speeds
      Technology
      Car air purifier
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Performance

      Air Cleaning Efficiency
      13  minute(s)
      Filtration bacteria/virus
      70  %
      Toxic gases & TVOC filtration
      CADR of 10m3/hour
      Boost mode
      Yes
      Filtration of fine particles
      CADR of 10m3/hour

    • Logistic data

      Quantity in box
      1
      Reference (Order entry)
      GPSL23GPX1
      Ordering code (China)
      17400328
      EAN (China)
      6947939174003

    • Replacement

      Fragrance cartridge
      51200X3, 51201X3, 51202X3
      Filter type
      GSF80X80X1

    • Accessories in the box

      Mounting accessories
      Cup-holder kit
      power cable length
      4  m
      Other mounting accessories
      Attachment belt

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      800  g
      Product dimensions (L x W x H)
      170 x 100 x 70  mm
      Box dimensions (L x W x H)
      295 x 245 x 80  mm
      Box weight (incl. product)
      1200  g

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