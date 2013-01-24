Home
GoPure SlimLine 230

Car air purifier

GPSL23GPX1
    -{discount-value}

    Fresh and healthy air in your car

    Philips unique high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 10m3/hour, and toxic gases with a CADR of 10m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

      Fresh and healthy air in your car

      Efficiently removes fine particles and toxic gases

      • Air quality indicator
      • Fine particles CADR*:10m3/hour
      • Toxic gases CADR*: 10m3/hour
      • Air cleaning efficiency: 13min
      Cleans your car air in just 13 min

      Cleans your car air in just 13 min

      Boost-mode filtration cleans air quickly at highest speed

      Refreshes your air with natural fragrance

      Refreshes your air with natural fragrance

      GoPure refreshes your air with natural fragrance dispensing function. 1 fragrance cartridge included

      Automatic operations and filtration control

      Automatic operations and filtration control

      Focus on driving , thanks to automatic operations and filtration control

      Air quality Indicator

      Air quality Indicator

      Integrated air-particles sensor indicates current air quality: excellent (blue), fair (yellow), and poor (red)

      Filter replacement indication

      Filter replacement indication

      Filter replacement indication when filter needs to be changed

      Perfect in-car integration with installation in cup-holder

      Perfect in-car integration with installation in cup-holder

      Including 4m 12V power cable and cup-holder installation accessory, for perfect in-car integration

      Efficiently removes fine particles and toxic gases

      Philips unique high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 10m3/hour, and toxic gases with a CADR of 10m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Air flow
        9.7  m³/h
        Noise level
        40 (Low) - 50 (Mid) - 55 (High)  dB
        Air particle sensor
        Yes
        Air quality indicator (AQI)
        Yes
        Automatic On/Off
        Yes
        Filter replacement indicator
        Yes
        Fragrance dispenser
        Yes
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Speed settings
        3 speeds
        Power
        7  W
        Voltage
        12  V
        Filter Lifetime
        350  hr
        Technology
        Car air purifier
        Color
        Dark Grey
        Designation
        GoPure Slimeline 230
        App enabled
        No

      • Performance

        Air Cleaning Efficiency
        (0.3µm ; 60 min; 1m3 chamber)
        13  min
        Filtration bacteria/virus
        (0.3µm ; 60 min; 1m3 chamber)
        70  %
        Boost mode
        Yes
        Toxic gases & TVOC filtration
        {60 mins; 1m3 chamber)
        CADR of 10m3/hour
        Filtration of fine particles
        CADR of 10m3/hour

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        fresh healthy air in your car
        Product highlight
        • AQI
        • boost-mode
        • fragrance dispenser

      • Accessories in the box

        Mounting accessories
        Cup-holder kit
        power cable length
        4  m
        Other mounting accessories
        Attachment belt

      • Replacement

        Fragrance cartridge
        51200X3, 51201X3, 51202X3
        Filter type
        GSF80X80X1

      • Weight and dimensions

        Box dimensions (L x W x H)
        295 x 245 x 80  mm
        Product dimensions (L x W x H)
        170 x 100 x 70  mm
        Product weight
        800  g
        Box weight (incl. product)
        1200  g

      • Logistic data

        EAN (China)
        6947939174003
        Ordering code (China)
        17400328
        Quantity in box
        1
        Reference (Order entry)
        GPSL23GPX1

