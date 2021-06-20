The AirFree vent works with 125 ml (4 oz), 260 ml (9 oz) and 330 ml (11 oz) Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle, teat and screw ring. You can always use the Anti-colic bottles without the AirFree vent.

It could be that you see fewer air bubbles when using the AirFree vent with the 330 ml (11 oz) bottle. Do not worry, the AirFree vent will keep the teat full of milk. The bubbles will leave the teat via the leaf of the AirFree vent.