How do I replace the attachments of my Philips Groomer?
Click-on cutting element
To remove the cutting unit from the body of your groomer, check if there is a release button on the body of your groomer. If so, press the button to detach the unit.
If the groomer does not have a release button, then place a finger under the teeth of the cutting unit and pull it upwards to take it off. To reattach it, first insert its bottom part in the body of the groomer and then push in the teeth part until you hear a click. Do not force the attachment in, as this may damage the device.
If you are having difficulty attaching it, check if there is something stuck inside the body and try cleaning it with a small brush or cotton bud.
Cutting units with legs
Combs with legs
Removing these types of combs is easy. Just pull them off the body of your groomer. To attach the comb, gently slide it down on top of your cutting element so that the legs fit in the designated slots at the side.
Combs for Philips Kids' Hair Clippers
To attach this comb, make sure the side with the desired hair length is pointed upwards. Start by fitting one side of the comb into the clipper's body. Then push the other side in too and press to hear a click.
Shaving foil
To remove the shaving foil, pull it off of the shaver head. Be careful to hold the shaving foil by its edges, as the middle part can be very sharp. To reattach the shaving foil, snap it back onto the shaving head until you hear a click.
Body grooming combs
To attach this comb, snap it on to the shaving foil.
Keep in mind that the attachments may vary based on the model of trimmer or clipper you are using. Always check the user manual for detailed instructions or contact us.
Nose trimming attachments
To take off the trimming head, firmly grip the handle of your device and turn it clockwise, until it aligns with the small indication point (^). Then just pull the attachment off.
To attach the trimming head, place it on the handle and turn it until the indicator arrows on the body and attachment are aligned.